Travis Kelce’s Strong Reaction as Matt Nagy Admits Failing Chicago Bears in Candid Message

To say Matt Nagy has had some of the most vital experiences in the NFL as a coach is an understatement. Watching Andy Reid in action through the Philadelphia days and later on in Kansas City, Nagy had the tools to build his own head coach journey with the Bears. But what came as a bright promise to Chicago quickly turned into a storm of criticism and side glances. Years later, Nagy looked back at his 34-32 regular season record and addressed what went wrong with the Bears.

On the New Heights podcast, Matt Nagy discussed his journey with Jason and Travis Kelce. When talking about the time he went to the Bears as their HC, Nagy noted energies were down, and he worked on trying to build positivity. Nagy said, “I think like what we had to do was create that culture and the only way you do that is by winning. But you got to build trust and you got to build relationships with the players so they do trust you. And the only way to do that is to be around them.” And he did exactly that. He dropped into the special teams / defensive meetings to connect with his roster. He even tried to build one-on-one relationships with the roster. But even with all his efforts, Nagy believed there was much more he could have done.

Not giving rookie Justin Fields extra protection or more first-team reps. Communication gaps across the roster and coaching staff. Sticking to his offensive strategies and refusing to adapt. Nagy’s tenure with the Bears was riddled with plot holes. But the biggest failure for Nagy was maintaining player relations. “It’s staying on top of those relationships that we built. And you know, like get new players come in, old players leave. I probably didn’t do a good enough job of creating that bond with those players and sustaining it so that when you hit a tough patch, you can get through that, you know, get through the roads. And I think like that’s where I needed to be better.” Looking back at those years, Nagy has learnt from those mistakes and has brought a new energy to the Chiefs as their OC. And it’s something Travis Kelce is all for.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks at plays with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, center, and head coach Andy Reid against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

AD

As Nagy shared his regrets with the Bears, Travis commended his drive to learn from mistakes. Kelce even shared a powerful vote of confidence for Nagy with, “That’s all it is. You already know you learn from it. You’re still one of the best coaches I’ve ever f—— had in my career, man. And I’m so thankful that you’ve been there for me.” Nagy has watched Kelce’s rise to glory since his rookie year in 2013. On the podcast, Nagy also noted the competitive fire Kelce had straight from day one. While Nagy started as QB coach for the Chiefs, he eventually became the OC. And as he worked closely with Kelce, Nagy remains one of the best guiding hands to shape his career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nagy’s Bears legacy “didn’t end how I wanted it to end,” and even as he drives the Chiefs to greatness now, he’s still connected to Chicago. He has even urged the new Bears HC Ben Johnson to bring back the winning culture and learn from Nagy’s mistakes.

Matt Nagy’s advice and confidence in Ben Johnson

Last Super Bowl, Matt Nagy was asked to share a word of advice for Ben Johnson, who was en route to take Nagy’s old job. Nagy dropped a simple one-liner for Johnson with “Win. And beat the Packers.” The Bears did just that, scoring a 24-22 victory over the Packers in Lambeau Field. Johnson even followed up with a one-liner of his own during his introductory presser. Johnson became a fan favorite when he said he had enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year during Johnson’s time with the Lions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rising from an OC spot to the Head Coach is a journey Johnson has made, just like Nagy. And Nagy holds Johnson in high regard, as he noted, “I have a lot of respect for [Johnson] and what he does, just the offense that he runs. It’s a cool path that he’s had to be able to get to this point.” While the pressure is on Johnson to work with Caleb Williams and bring a winning culture to the Windy City, both the QB and the HC are all-in. Williams noted recently that both of them intend to stay with the Bears for a long time. And Nagy sees growth in Chicago, too, “But they’ll do a heck of a job over there, and I’m just a big fan of what he’s done there in Detroit. He’s going to have a bright future.”

The Bears enter the 2025 season with new leadership and a QB determined to prove himself. The veteran roster upgrades with Grady Jarrett and Joe Thuney also signal the team is gearing up for an explosive season after a brutal 5-12 season. With Johnson’s offensive expertise is now combined with the team’s fresh energy. With this, strong winds of change arrive in the Windy City. And all the while, Matt Nagy will be rooting for Ben Johnson to drive the change.