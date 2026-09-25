Travis Kelce’s $200M Company Offers to Pay Colts Star’s Nearly $9K NFL Fine for ‘Offensive Demonstration’

Garage Beer has built its brand on dumb jokes and good timing, and this one landed right on cue. After the NFL fined Indianapolis Colts guard Matt Goncalves nearly $9,000 for faking a beer chug on Tyler Warren’s touchdown, the Kelce-owned company jumped in with an offer to cover it. It’s the kind of moment the brand thrives on.

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“I think we have another 9K,” the $200 million company replied to Adam Schefter’s X post.

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Garage Beer probably isn’t losing much sleep over an $8,847 fine, especially since it’s the kind of publicity money can’t really buy. The light beer maker, backed by football stars Travis and Jason Kelce, just closed its first institutional funding round at a valuation of roughly $200 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

A story like this one lands right in its lane, and the company jumped on it almost as fast as the NFL handed down the punishment.

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That punishment fell on Colts right guard Matt Goncalves, who got fined for pretending to chug a football after Tyler Warren’s touchdown during NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcast.

Adam Schefter broke the news on X, sharing the league’s own explanation for the fine.

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“More: Colts guard Matt Goncalves also was fined $8,847 for engaging Sunday night in what the NFL called an offensive demonstration. ‘Your imitation of chugging a beer constituted an offensive demonstration…in poor taste.’ After Tyler Warren scored, he gave the football to Goncalves, who pretended to pop off its top and celebrate.”

As for what actually happened on the field, Tyler Warren hauled in a short pass from Daniel Jones, waved Goncalves over, and handed him the ball. Goncalves mimed cracking open a can, took an imaginary sip, then spiked it, harmless fun by most standards, though the league clearly disagreed.

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The timing isn’t great for Indianapolis either, since the Colts are now 0-2 to start the 2026 season after dropping an overtime thriller to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Between a defense that’s been struggling and now a fine over a beer joke, it’s been a tough couple of weeks, and just another reminder of why fans still joke that NFL stands for ‘No Fun League.’

He also wasn’t the only one. San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk was fined $14,926 for the same kind of celebration during a win over Miami and is reportedly appealing, an option Goncalves has too, with any appeal heading to one of the league’s three officers: Derrick Brooks, Jordy Nelson, or James Thrash.

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Both players got the same letter from the league this week.

“Your imitation of chugging a beer constituted an offensive demonstration and could reasonably be construed as being in poor taste,” the league’s message read.

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Either way, it’s safe to say the league wasn’t in the mood to laugh along with this one.