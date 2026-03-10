Trent McDuffie Bids Emotional Farewell to Andy Reid & Others After Signing $124M Contract With Rams

Essentials Inside The Story Los Angeles Rams double down by handing the star CB a record-setting extension

After the trade, Patrick Mahomes and Xavier Worthy reacted with on social media

Kansas City quietly secured a significant draft return in the deal

The NFL offseason delivered another twist when Trent McDuffie moved on from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Los Angeles Rams. Soon after, the Rams doubled down on the move by handing the star cornerback a massive $124 million extension. Before playing for them, McDuffie made sure to reflect on the journey that shaped his career.

“This one is definitely hard to put into words. I wasn’t quite ready for a goodbye,” McDuffie wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank God for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime. When I first put on a Chiefs helmet, I knew something powerful was in the making…”

Even though he technically remained on the roster at that moment, the cornerback still chose to thank his teammates, the coaching staff, and everyone around the organization.

“To (Brett Veach), Coach (Andy) Reid and the rest of the coaching staff, thank you for taking a chance on me in the draft. I hope I proved through great character and quiet leadership we could build a legacy. I gave all that I had to the organization, and I thank you for the lessons you’ve taught me along the way,” he wrote.

Having spent his entire NFL career in Kansas, last season saw a drop in performance for the cornerback who could only deflect seven passes, compared to 13 last year.

“Thank you to the training, equipment, weightlifting, media, and community teams for taking care of me all these years! Your patience and adaptability kept me motivated and help me be at my best every week!,” his caption further read.

During four seasons with the Chiefs, McDuffie appeared in three Super Bowls and helped bring two Lombardi Trophies back to Arrowhead Stadium. He built a reputation as one of the league’s most versatile defensive backs, excelling both in the slot and on the outside.

Across those years, he produced 246 tackles, while adding 5.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

Still, the most emotional part of his message was reserved for the locker room and the fans.

“To my teammates, my brothers, my friends, our bond will last a lifetime. Thank you for helping me learn what being a man takes. I will cherish the hardships and the long hours at the facility. Y’all kept me pushing when I didn’t know I had more to give, his statement further read.”

The All-Pro in 2023 and Second Team All-Pro in 2024 fetched Kansas quite a haul with a first, fifth, and sixth-round pick this year, and a third-round pick next year.

“To Chiefs Kingdom, you welcomed me in with open arms. The last 4 years, I learned what giving to a community truly means,” his caption concluded. “Your love, support, and relentless energy can never be repaid. You’re the best fans a football kid like me could dream of … And I’m thankful to have brought the Lombardi to the city, back-to-back. KC will be a part of me forever. Love, Trent McDuffie.”

Not surprisingly, his departure also shocked several teammates. In fact, franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted almost instantly on X.

“Damn…” he wrote after the news surfaced. Shortly after that, another teammate, Xavier Worthy, shared his own disbelief, posting, “😭😭 noooooooooooooooo.”

From Los Angeles’s perspective, the move is easy to understand. The Rams badly needed help at cornerback with multiple free agents looming. Furthermore, veteran defensive back Darious Williams recently announced his retirement, leaving another hole in the secondary.

Because of that situation, the Rams moved aggressively for McDuffie and rewarded him with a massive deal to anchor their defense for years to come.

Trent McDuffie receives record-breaking contract extension

Less than a week after the Los Angeles Rams gave up a major package of draft picks to land former Washington Huskies standout Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs, they made another massive move.

This time, they rewarded the cornerback with a contract that reset the market at his position. As a result, McDuffie now holds the title of the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, McDuffie and the Rams agreed to a four-year, $124 million extension that includes $100 million guaranteed.

Meanwhile, the reaction from his old locker room did not take long to arrive. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Xavier Worthy both re-shared the announcement from the NFL’s official account on their Instagram Stories.

Neither player added a caption, yet the meaning was obvious. The two simply wanted to celebrate their former teammate securing a massive payday.

General manager Les Snead invested heavily to acquire McDuffie before the final year of his rookie contract. Because of that price, a long-term extension always felt like the next step. Now the Rams have another elite young defender to build their defense around.

Looking ahead, McDuffie’s challenge will only grow in the NFC West. There, he will reunite with former college defensive backs coach Jimmy Lake while stepping into a division loaded with elite wide receivers.

If the Rams want to climb back to the top of the conference and return to the Super Bowl, they will rely heavily on their new record-setting corner to help lead the way.