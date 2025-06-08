Chiefs Turn Heads With Big Trent McDuffie Question After Big $13.6M Contract Decision

At OTAs, there’s been no sweeping repositioning for Trent McDuffie, but the message from the Chiefs‘ coaching staff has been clear: flexibility remains part of his job description. With the addition of veteran Kristian Fulton and the continued growth of Chamarri Conner, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo now has more options at corner, including occasionally sliding McDuffie back into the slot. “Every once in a while, Trent slips inside there,” Spagnuolo said after a recent practice, while also pointing to McDuffie’s past impact when used creatively.

In 2023, with L’Jarius Sneed still on the roster, McDuffie’s ability to blitz and disrupt from inside made him one of the most efficient playmakers in the league. Heading into 2025, the Chiefs are keeping that door open, but they aren’t rushing it. As DBs coach Dave Merritt put it: “Trent is still our number one at the outside position.” The pieces around him may shift, but McDuffie’s value is undisputed.

With 13 passes defended last season and his highlight tape full of surgical interceptions against the Browns and Texans, he has made the All-Pro team twice in a row (first team in 2023 and second team in 2024). However, McDuffie was notably snubbed from the Pro Bowl despite his elite impact. And now, the team is sending out signals on Instagram.

The official team account posted two footage of McDuffie’s most spectacular interceptions from the previous season, which has Chiefs Kingdom buzzing. The caption? A straightforward yet intriguing statement. “Trent McDuffie will have ___ interceptions this year.” That blank space hit like a pick-six. No prediction. Just highlights and a massive unspoken question: How much more is expected of McDuffie in 2025?

Let’s examine the plays that the Chiefs decided to highlight. The first clip: Week 15. Against Cleveland. McDuffie’s interception of Jameis Winston seemed like the decisive blow, even though the Chiefs were already in control. It was McDuffie’s first career interception and Kansas City’s fifth takeaway of the game. It was a defensive display that helped keep Winston out of the end zone the entire evening and made it abundantly evident that this secondary can still win games when it matters most.

The second: Against Houston in Week 16. Before halftime, C.J. Stroud and the Texans were attempting to rally when McDuffie came through once more. With pressure coming from all sides and the secondary playing tight, McDuffie jumped the route and snagged another pick—his second in two weeks. That stretch demonstrated that he wasn’t just a cover guy. He could be a closer, too. Those two instances? They weren’t just flash. There were hints of something bigger brewing.

Since McDuffie’s 2024 stat line is already exceptional. 59 tackles, 2 interceptions, 13 passes defended, 6 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. The takeaway numbers haven’t yet caught up to his overall impact. The Chiefs know it. McDuffie knows it. And apparently, now the social media team is calling their shot. So, one thing is certain—the Chiefs think McDuffie has a higher level, regardless of whether that means more INTs, more recognition, or more responsibility in Steve Spagnuolo’s always-changing plan. But while the post generated a guessing game for fans, the front office took care of the actual business behind the scenes.

Trent McDuffie’s fifth-year option comes cheap

As reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs have exercised the fifth-year options on two 2022 first-round picks, Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis. “Sources: The #Chiefs plan to pick up the fifth-year options of corner Trent McDuffie and pass rusher George Karlaftis. Team submitting them today. Two team pillars now in the fold for 2026.” This ensures that Kansas City’s plans for the 2026 NFL season will include both defensive pillars. That fifth-year option for McDuffie is guaranteed to cost $13.6 million. But here’s where the numbers get interesting. That figure could’ve been much higher.

The NFL’s rookie contract model bases the value of a fifth-year option on accolades. McDuffie’s salary would have increased to $17.1 million if he had been selected for the 2024 Pro Bowl. By now, two Pro Bowl seasons might have brought the total to almost $20 million, as per Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz. Even after another All-Pro season, McDuffie’s name was not on the Pro Bowl ballot, and Kansas City was just spared millions as a result.

Still, this isn’t some fluke payday. McDuffie earned this. Let’s recap: 2022 (Rookie Year): 44 tackles, 7 passes defended, 11 games. 2023: 80 tackles, 3 sacks, 7 PDs, First-team All-Pro. 2024: 59 tackles, 2 INTs, 13 PDs, Second-team All-Pro. All this before turning 25. And all while anchoring a defense that ranked among the best in football during back-to-back Super Bowl runs.

Steve Spagnuolo has built a versatile, pressure-heavy unit, and McDuffie has become its most reliable chess piece. By locking him in now, Kansas City gets cost certainty for a rising superstar and gives McDuffie one more season to showcase his value before a potential blockbuster extension.