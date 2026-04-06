Chiefs Turn to Survival Mode With Justin Fields & Kenneth Walker Signing Amid Patrick Mahomes’ Absence

The Chiefs’ franchise star has his sights set on a Week 1 return, and head coach Andy Reid offered an encouraging update last Saturday, saying, “He’s doing great.” That optimism feels justified, especially after Patrick Mahomes shared a video of himself throwing a football just over 100 days after surgery. Still, just to cover their backs, the team has made two proactive moves recently.

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The Kansas City Chiefs have just signed Justin Fields at quarterback in case Mahomes isn’t ready for the start of the 2026 season. They also signed Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

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“I think it points to, ‘OK, let’s survive the early part of the season,’” The Athletic’s Mike Sando wrote. “I bet they just run the tread off Justin. It will be a lot of RPO. And they may get Walker involved in the passing game so that he can continue to be a two-phase player when Mahomes comes back.”

In 2025, Mahomes posted an 89.6 passer rating with 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 14 games. On the other hand, Fields delivered a similar 89.5 rating, throwing for 1,259 yards with 7 touchdowns and just 1 interception in 9 games with the New York Jets.

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People inside the team think Fields can help keep things steady if necessary. But some folks in the league believe he might have a bigger role. Mike Florio from Pro Football Talk mentioned that Fields could still play even when Mahomes is on the field, especially in specific plays for the Chiefs.

“Maybe Justin Fields is going to be a guy who has a package just to keep Patrick Mahomes from doing too much,” Florio said. “The possibilities are endless.”

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Similarly, ESPN’s Mina Kimes pointed out that Fields could open up elements the Chiefs have avoided with Mahomes under center.

“They could also install some packages for Fields,” Kimes said. “They haven’t been able to use quarterback sneaks with Patrick Mahomes. Well, now you’ve got a quarterback who you can run sneaks with.”

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Imago DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 16: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 looks to pass in the fourth quarter during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on November 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 16 Chiefs at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132251116737

Plus, the changing group of running backs really boosts this plan to get through tough times.

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Chiefs outline plan for Kenneth Walker and RB group

Amid the uncertainty around Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields stepping in as QB2, the Chiefs know the ground game has to step up. That is exactly why they brought in Kenneth Walker. Just a few days ago, running backs coach DeMarco Murray revealed his plan on how he will use Walker and the rest of the group in the 2026 season.

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“You know, whenever you’re talking about the running back position, you’ve got to protect the quarterback,” Murray said in a YouTube video posted by the Chiefs’ official channel.

“That is number one. Obviously, we love what you can do with the ball, but you’ve got to protect the guy who’s leading the charge and our leader. Especially for us, it’s the best one in the business. So that’s day one; that’s the most important thing. It’s going to be emphasized extremely high, and it’s my job to make sure they know why that is and how to do those things.”

Murray always emphasizes one main point. He wants his running backs to do more than just run with the ball. He expects them to take on different tasks and, most importantly, protect Mahomes whenever he’s playing at Arrowhead Stadium.

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This focus is important because it shows the reality of the situation. Throughout his career, Mahomes has faced 218 sacks, and the last two years haven’t made things any easier.

He was sacked 36 times in 2024 and another 34 times in 2025. These numbers highlight problems with the offensive line and help explain why everyone is talking about the need for better protection.

So, he believes Walker and the whole group will provide versatility while working on their pass-blocking skills. Let’s see how they do in the coming season.