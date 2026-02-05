Chiefs’ 2026 Draft Plans to Address Major Problem for Patrick Mahomes After Rashee Rice News – Report

Essentials Inside The Story For the first time in over a decade, Kansas City holds a premium top-10 draft pick

The Chiefs may pivot toward a new offensive centerpiece from a talent-rich 2026 draft class

From early-round stars to Senior Bowl risers, the Chiefs have multiple options on the table

The Kansas City Chiefs are eyeing the 2026 NFL Draft to restore their dynasty. For the first time in a decade, the Chiefs are without a postseason nod. The franchise finished the season 6-11, and the star quarterback missed the last few games with a season-ending ACL injury. To make sure the same thing does not repeat in the upcoming year, there is a probable roadmap they may follow.

“Those at the highest levels of the Chiefs organization view pick no. 9 as a premium selection with a near-guaranteed opportunity to acquire a true difference-maker and a franchise pillar,” wrote NFL Managing Editor Charles Goodman of AtoZ Sports.

He later added, “They’re specifically looking for a player who can elevate the offense or defense in the same way that No. 15 took the team’s game to new heights.”

Thanks to their 6-11 record, the franchise earned a top 10 draft pick for the first time since 2013. Getting early draft picks will help them get the best of the batch. It will provide them with a chance to draft a potential star who can lead the franchise, similar to someone like Patrick Mahomes, who helped them end their 50-year Super Bowl drought. However, there is no hard and fast rule regarding the position. The pick can be for an offensive player or a defensive player.

Surprisingly, Mahomes was also a top 10 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. However, Mahomes was not actually headed to Kansas City. The Chiefs traded their 2017 first- and third-round picks, and their 2018 first-round pick, for the Buffalo Bills‘ first-round pick (10th). Luckily, they got who they wanted in the 10th pick and went on to create a dynasty.

With a first-round pick after many years, even the owner, Clark Hunt, is excited.

“We’re very excited to have Eric Bieniemy coming back as our offensive coordinator, and of course, we have a top-10 pick coming up in the NFL draft in April,” said Clark Hunt. “The first time we’ve drafted in the top 10, really, since 2013, although in 2017 we did trade up to number 10 to take Patrick Mahomes.”

While the Chiefs hope to find another player of Mahomes’ caliber, they will likely look to add a wide receiver as well.

The Chiefs may target a WR to replace Rashee Rice

The Chiefs drafted Rashee Rice in 2023, hoping to strengthen their wide receiver lineup. The wide receiver produced magic numbers in his rookie season, winning Super Bowl LVII. However, moving forward, he reportedly became involved in various issues outside the gridiron.

Recently, the wide receiver made headlines again: this time for something he did off the field that caught everyone’s attention. His former partner accused Rice of abuse and property destruction. The Chiefs communicated with the NFL, but have been silent on the matter since then. At the beginning of the 2025 season, he was even suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

With the WR having gone through multiple issues, it remains uncertain whether he can focus on the field. That leaves Xavier Worthy as the only viable WR option available. Hence, to make sure that they are not short-handed in that position, the Chiefs may also go for a wide receiver.

The 2026 Class is loaded with wide receiver talent. USC’s Makai Lemon, Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson are a few of the names that can land in Kansas City. Lemon’s box score reads 79 receptions for 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, the best among the trio. But the other two are also not far behind.

There is also the Senior Bowl, where the Chiefs can identify talented wide receivers. Players like Creed Humphrey, Kingsley Suamataia, Trey Smith, and several others were discovered through the Senior Bowl. This year is no different, with prospects such as Josh Cameron from Baylor and Tyren Montgomery from John Carroll drawing attention.

Based on these names, it’s clear there’s no shortage of wide receiver talent. The Chiefs have a strong chance to land an exceptional player. Now, the question is who they will draft: will it be a future star or someone who helps restore balance in the wide receiver room?