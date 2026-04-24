Chiefs 2026 Round 1 Report Card: Grading Mansoor Delane and Peter Woods

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft was very entertaining. I can’t remember a time where we didn’t go into the draft having a really good idea who the first 5-7 picks would be, but on Thursday night, after David Bailey went second overall to the New York Jets, it was a crapshoot.

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The Kansas City Chiefs were one of seven teams that made multiple selections in the first round, and their picks were certainly a bit surprising. First, they traded up for cornerback Mansoor Delane. At No. 9 it wouldn’t have been a shocker, but I was surprised they traded up for him (more on that later), and then at No. 29, they stuck and picked Peter Woods, who many had falling into round two.

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It was an entertaining night one for Chiefs fans, so here were my grades for their two first round picks.

Mansoor Delane Draft Grade

Imago August 30, 2025: LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane 4 celebrates an interception against the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. /CSM Clemson United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_541 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

As I mentioned earlier, I was surprised the Chiefs felt the need to trade up for Mansoor Delane, but after reading up on some Saints news after the draft, it was the right move. The Saints were very high on Delane, and there’s a good chance if he and Jordyn Tyson were both on the board, they would’ve picked Delane one pick before the Chiefs at No. 9.

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Delane was a top-six player in this draft class for me. As an LSU alum who also covered the team for two years after graduating, I have seen plenty of great cornerbacks walk through those doors, and Delane is one of the best. He’s not Derek Stingley, but his ceiling is a top-five cornerback in the NFL.

The Chiefs knew they had a massive hole at cornerback with Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie both leaving the team this offseason, so they made a move to make sure they got their guy. As we saw, there wasn’t another cornerback taken until No. 27, when the Dolphins took Chris Johnson from San Diego State. There was a steep drop off at corner after Delane, largely because of Jermod McCoy’s knee concerns, so the Chiefs felt the need to do everything they could to get their guy.

I don’t love the fact that they gave up a third rounder, which is why this grade is an A- instead of an A, but it was still a phenomenal pick.

Grade: A-

Peter Woods Draft Grade

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Florida State At Clemson Nov 08 November 8, 2025: Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Peter Woods 11 celebrates after getting a first down against the Florida State Seminoles in the second half of the NCAA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Clemson Sc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_241.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree440242

I’ve never been a big Peter Woods fan. I just don’t understand the NFL’s infatuation with players who bank their whole draft stock on their athleticism. I’ve seen the Saints try and fail to draft guys like this multiple times, so maybe I’m a bit bias, but I just don’t see it.

Woods has been considered a first round pick for the past two years, but what has he done in college? Total five sacks the last two years? Never have more than 18 pressures in a single season? Earn a pedestrian run defense grade in 2025? He just hasn’t produced enough in college for me to believe he’s worthy of a first round pick.

Some of you might be saying “well he’s athletic,” but is he really that much of a freak? He’s 300+ pounds and didn’t run the 40, and logged a 29-inch vertical with an 8-foot, 8-inch broad jump. For reference, Caleb Banks, who is 25+ pounds heavier than Woods, recorded a 32-inch vertical and a 9-foot, 6-inch broad jump. He did test well in the shuttle and the three-cone, I’ll give him that, but he’s not this elite athlete everyone thinks he is.

I’ll acknowledge that if the Chiefs get everything out of him, he could be a good player. But I just don’t trust guys like Woods to magically make a huge step in the NFL when he couldn’t really make much of an impact in the ACC. And for that reason, this pick gets a D.

Grade: D