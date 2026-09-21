“2 Middle Fingers”: Chris Jones Issues Strong Response to Harrison Butker’s Critics After Chiefs’ Week 2 Win

The Kansas City Chiefs needed overtime to get past the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but Harrison Butker delivered when the game was on the line. With the score tied at 30-30 in overtime, the Chiefs kicker drilled a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give Kansas City a 33-30 victory. After the game, defensive tackle Chris Jones was asked about Butker’s performance and used the opportunity to push back against those who have criticized his teammate.

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“Y’all as a whole downed my kicker last year, and I just got two middle fingers to y’all,” Jones said to the media, per KSHB 41. “Like, I love But [Harrison Butker], and I trust in But, and I think But is the best kicker in the league, and I’m going to continue to support my kicker.”

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Butker had already made several important contributions before the overtime drama. He opened Kansas City’s scoring with a 46-yard field goal in the first quarter, helping the Chiefs answer after the Colts had taken an early lead.

The Colts eventually went into halftime ahead 20-17, but Kansas City regained control in the third quarter. Butker then added a 28-yard field goal early in the fourth, extending the Chiefs’ lead to seven points.

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Indianapolis responded with Jonathan Taylor’s second rushing touchdown of the game, tying the score at 27-27 with 5:37 remaining in regulation. Neither team could find the winning score before the end of the fourth quarter, sending the game into overtime.

That’s when Butker’s role became even more important. Kansas City opened overtime with the ball and moved deep into Indianapolis territory. Butker converted a 31-yard field goal to put the Chiefs ahead 30-27. The Colts answered with a 38-yard field goal from Spencer Shrader, tying the game again and giving Kansas City another chance to win.

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Patrick Mahomes moved the Chiefs into Colts territory on the ensuing possession, including a 30-yard completion to Tyquan Thornton and a 22-yard connection with Kenneth Walker III. The drive put Butker in position for the final kick.

The Chiefs kicker made the 40-yarder as the clock expired, sealing the three-point victory.

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For Jones, the finish was another reason to stand behind a teammate who has faced plenty of scrutiny during his career. His comments also referenced criticism Butker received last season, when his performances became a frequent subject of discussion.

In his 2025 campaign, Butker converted 33 of 38 field-goal attempts for an 86.8% success rate, including five of eight from 50-plus yards. A few misses in serious situations also drew attention, putting the veteran kicker under more scrutiny than usual.

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Butker also had an early miss against the Colts, failing to convert a 51-yard attempt. He made up for it later, knocking through all three of his remaining kicks, including the 40-yard game-winner in overtime.

Harrison Butker opens up about the pressure of being a kicker

Kickers can spend most of a game on the sideline before being called upon for one play that can determine the result. Butker said that makes staying mentally engaged, especially when the game reaches its most important moments.

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“You just gotta be locked in and that’s kind of what I decided at the end of the fourth quarter and through overtime, you know, you can’t really just relax on the bench, you gotta be locked in the whole time,” Butker explained.

After making the 31-yard field goal, Butker had to stay prepared when Indianapolis tied the game, and Kansas City got the ball back for one final possession.

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He also described what it takes physically when a kick carries the weight of the game’s outcome.

“When it gets to a big kick like that, it’s like, I mean, I got to empty the tank, make sure I’m good to go and feeling a good rhythm,” Butker added.

The Chiefs ultimately left Arrowhead Stadium with a 33-30 win and a 2-0 record. Butker finished the night having made all four of his field-goal attempts, including both kicks in overtime. For a player who has spent plenty of time dealing with scrutiny over the years, the final two kicks gave Jones another reason to make his support clear.