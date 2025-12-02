Tyrann Mathieu Makes Clear Statement on Chiefs Return After Andy Reid Loses Starting Safety

What’s missing from the 6-6 Kansas City Chiefs? As the team grapples with inconsistency, the player who once defined their defensive identity, Tyrann Mathieu, just hinted he might be the missing piece.

When Tyrann Mathieu appeared on the latest episode of the Up & Adams show, host Kay Adams brought up his time in Kansas City. While she highlighted his comeback wins with the Chiefs in 2019, he spoke warmly about the team. As such, Adams asked him directly if he would consider returning to the Chiefs, and his answer surprised many.

“I mean, I’m not gonna say no,” said Tyrann Mathieu. “I won’t say no. I’ve stayed in contact with, obviously, Brett [Veach], but mostly coach [Andy] Reid. His grandson actually plays on the football team with my son. It’s a family, you know?”

That’s a strong hint of a comeback, but Adams pressed Tyrann Mathieu further. She noted that his tone seemed different from the day after he retired. In 2024, Mathieu had shocked the league when he announced his retirement after 12 seasons. He had just restructured his deal with the New Orleans Saints earlier in the offseason.

So most expected the three-time All-Pro to play a significant role for the team in 2024. But he decided to quietly step away from football. As such, Adams asked him what led to an apparent change of heart. And he just suggested that the Chiefs might be missing something he once brought.

“It’s the fact that you want to help your friends,” said Tyrann Mathieu. “Like you want your friends to have a fighting chance. I know fans hit me up all the time on Twitter or X. You know, they want me to come back. But mostly, they want me to come back to just provide that energy and that attitude. So, I think we’re just missing a little bit of that.”

This season, the Chiefs do appear to be missing that spark, edge, and leadership presence. It’s a fact that’s even harder to ignore coming from a player who once defined Kansas City’s defensive identity.

During his three seasons with the Chiefs, Tyrann Mathieu earned All-Pro honors twice and made the Pro Bowl twice. In 47 games, he posted 213 tackles, 27 pass breakups, and 13 interceptions. More importantly, he set the tone for head coach Andy Reid’s defense as he was the heartbeat of that secondary.

But Tyrann Mathieu’s résumé extends beyond Kansas City. Over his 12-year NFL career, Mathieu recorded 36 interceptions, 837 tackles, and 7 forced fumbles. He earned three Pro Bowl selections and helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV.

So it’s fair to wonder: even at 33, turning 34 in May 2026, could Tyrann Mathieu still contribute? Many fans think so. And with the Chiefs battling injury at the safety position, his comments came at an interesting time.

Andy Reid loses a starting safety after the Week 13 game

The Chiefs’ playoff push took a major hit with their 31-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. But the injuries were even more troubling for Andy Reid in the loss. Safety Bryan Cook went down with an ankle injury and did not return for the second half.

On November 29, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Bryan Cook avoided a high-ankle sprain. That was the good news for Andy Reid. But the bad news? Cook still suffered an ankle sprain and is now questionable moving forward.

Kansas City’s secondary was already struggling before Cook’s injury. Once Cook went out, the unit looked even more unsettled against Dallas. Cook has been a reliable piece in both coverage and run support since late in his rookie year. The Chiefs drafted him to help replace Tyrann Mathieu, and he has done well, contributing to two Super Bowl titles and a runner-up finish in 2024.

So what happens if he misses time? For now, Andy Reid will probably stick to the Week 13 plan. Veteran Mike Edwards was elevated from the practice squad and played 46 defensive snaps after Cook went down. Edwards will likely be elevated again if Cook cannot go against the Houston Texans in Week 14.

With the season entering a critical stretch, every decision matters for the Chiefs. A veteran like Tyrann Mathieu could be the spark the Chiefs’ defense needs. And while Mathieu did not close the door for a return, that possibility alone is enough to keep the fans talking.