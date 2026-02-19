Tyreek Hill Already Starts Making Moves in Kansas City Amid Reunion Rumors With Chiefs & Patrick Mahomes

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Dolphins vs Texans DEC 15 December 15, 2024: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 prior to a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. ..Trask Smith/CSM Credit Image: Â Trask Smith/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_zma_c04_346.jpg TraskxSmithx csmphotothree333765

Essentials Inside The Story Tyreek Hill fuels reunion rumors by training in Kansas City on Wednesday.

A high-profile teammate issues a public plea for the superstar's return.

Major injury concerns and cap constraints complicate a potential Chiefs homecoming.

Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is back on the free agency market after being released by the Miami Dolphins. With still no confirmation about his next team in the NFL, Hill created a major stir as he shared a cryptic post from Kansas City, which has led to speculation about a reunion with Patrick Mahomes and Co. Fueling these rumors about a return to the Chiefs, another social media post regarding the veteran wideout had gone viral.

As shared by Starcade Media on X, “Tyreek Hill working out in Kansas City on Wednesday 👀”

Tyreek Hill has been out of action since the 27-21 win over the New York Jets, which led to the star receiver undergoing a season-ending surgery to repair his dislocated knee and multiple ligament tears from the gruesome injury. While Hill is expected to miss much of the offseason in recovery, it appears that he is pushing for a reunion with his former team, where he established himself as one of the best receivers in the league.

After being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, Hill recorded four 1,000-yard receiving seasons while being an important part of the Super Bowl LIV-winning team. He was also named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team as a punt returner while making eight consecutive Pro Bowls in his career. Throughout this time, Hill also formed one of the most dynamic offensive duos with Patrick Mahomes, as the 31-year-old had 331 catches for 4,638 yards and scored 46 touchdowns in 58 games with ShowTime slinging the pill.

Now, as the Kansas City Chiefs look for major reinforcements after their disappointing 6-11 season, Tyreek Hill could be the perfect candidate to boost their offense for the 2026 season. While Hill continues to post about his workouts from Kansas City, his former teammate and Chiefs defensive tackle requested that his team bring back their star receiver.

Chris Jones overlapped with Hill for the first six years of their careers and won a Super Bowl together. Hence, after Miami released the 31-year-old, Jones tagged Hill’s X account in a post and wrote, “It’s [time]”—using a clock emoji.

While there’s a lot of excitement about a possible return for Tyreek Hill, an NFL expert has cautioned the Chiefs about signing their former wide receiver for the 2026 season.

The Chiefs warned about Tyreek Hill’s return after his release from Miami

Willie Colon of FS1 advises the Chiefs to exercise caution regarding potential Tyreek Hill rumors. On First Things First, the former NFL offensive lineman highlighted why Kansas City shouldn’t push for a reunion despite its questions at wide receiver.

“We gotta be careful,” he said. “Nostalgia will get you in trouble. You’re talking about a 30-year-old quarterback coming off a major knee injury, and we’re looking at a team right now — valid, they’re deficient at the wide receiver position — but the Chiefs have some major cap issues.”

While the prospect of a Tyreek Hill reunion in Kansas City is exciting for fans and players alike, the Chiefs must balance sentiment with strategy. With Hill’s injury remaining a major concern, the franchise must weigh all its options before taking a call on the veteran receiver.