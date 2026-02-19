Tyreek Hill Announces He Is in Kansas City Amid Chiefs & Patrick Mahomes Reunion Rumors

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Dolphins vs Texans DEC 15 December 15, 2024: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 prior to a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. ..Trask Smith/CSM Credit Image: Â Trask Smith/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_zma_c04_346.jpg TraskxSmithx csmphotothree333765

Essentials Inside The Story A single, cryptic post from Tyreek Hill sent fans spiraling

Nostalgia meets hesitation for the Kansas City Chiefs

Hill also shared an emotional farewell note for Miami fans

Tyreek Hill has been one of the best receivers in the league over the past decade during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs and through the first three years of his tenure with the Miami Dolphins. But now that his time in South Beach is over, Hill dropped a major hint about his next possible team by posting a cryptic picture from a very familiar city: Kansas City.

As shared by Chiefstalk on X, “Tyreek Hill posted that he’s in KC on his Snapchat,” with a smiley face emoji.

The Phins released Hill on Monday afternoon, after which the WR moved to Kansas City. However, the player didn’t give any update on why he was in the city and for how long. But the fans were quick to connect the dots, especially considering Hill’s previous comments about missing the team.

This post from Tyreek Hill also caught fans’ attention, as multiple rumors have surfaced about the veteran wideout potentially returning to the Chiefs, where he recorded four 1,000-yard receiving seasons in Missouri after being drafted in 2016. Hill also won Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team as a punt returner while making eight consecutive Pro Bowls in his career.

He then continued this form with the Dolphins after being traded to Miami. In South Beach, Hill played 54 games while recording 340 receptions, 4,733 receiving yards, and 28 total touchdowns before suffering an ACL injury in the 2025 season. With Hill on the market ahead of the NFL free agency, ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith wants the Chiefs to pursue their former star.

“You know what? He should be targeting going back to Kansas City; he should want to go back and play with Patrick Mahomes because he is desperately needed,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take. “I don’t care that you got (Xavier) Worthy and (Rashee) Rice, they ain’t Tyreek Hill, they’re good, but I’m telling you right now, Tyreek Hill out there is something to behold when healthy. He (Hill) should want to go back because he should never have left.”

While a reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs could very well be Tyreek Hill’s next move, that possibility may not actually be there. Sure, the nostalgia is tempting, but the Chiefs should pause. First, because of the injury. Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, didn’t exactly sound confident when he spoke with Miami broadcaster Josh Moser.

“One day at a time. He’s got a long road ahead of him,” Rosenhaus said. “But nobody works harder than Tyreek. He’s done a fabulous job. All in all, he’s progressing well. He had a challenging injury, but he is working his tail off to do everything he can to get back as soon as possible. But certainly Tyreek would be the first one to say he still has a lot of work to do.”

At 32, coming off a major injury, that’s a real question mark for Hill. Even if he returns, will he still be that guy? That answer shapes his value; still, this goes beyond health. Kansas City is at a crossroads. For the first time since Patrick Mahomes arrived, the Chiefs missed the playoffs and limped to a 6-11 finish. That should force hard choices.

Trading Hill in 2022 wasn’t easy, but it sparked a new era and led to championships. Bringing back a familiar face might feel safe, but it doesn’t solve the bigger issue. The Chiefs need a new offensive centerpiece, not a return to an old one. Otherwise, it would provide a potential hurdle.

Nevertheless, for now, the veteran wideout took a moment to reflect on his time with the Miami Dolphins.

Tyreek Hill shares emotional message after Miami exit

Despite his time in Miami concluding with a season-ending injury, Tyreek Hill took a moment to reflect on his time in South Beach. Hill was traded to the Dolphins in 2022 and signed the highest extension for a wide receiver, worth $120m over four years. With this massive price tag, the veteran wideout lived up to his billing.

For a stretch, Tyreek Hill was flat-out unstoppable in Miami. Back-to-back 1,700-yard seasons will do that. He capped it in 2023 by leading the league with 1,799 yards and piling on 13 touchdowns. Then came 2024, and the numbers dipped. He recorded 81 catches and just 959 yards (his quietest season since 2019). So when 2025 rolled around, the mission was clear: Prove that version of him still exists, and that the drop-off was a pause, not the beginning of the end.

But these plans were quickly shut down as he underwent season-ending surgery to repair his dislocated knee and multiple ligament tears from the gruesome injury he suffered in a 27-21 win over the New York Jets. Now, as he moves on to a new chapter of his career, Hill shared a heartfelt message for the Dolphins fans.

“Y’all are different, man,” Hill wrote in an Instagram post. “The way you showed up for us week after week, no matter the outcome — that love was real. I feel it thru out the city and every time I stepped into Hard Rock. Miami, you have became my home.”

With this chapter in Miami over, all eyes will be locked on the upcoming free agency, as any team with Tyreek Hill on its roster can emerge as a major threat come the 2026 NFL season.