Tyreek Hill Drops Emotional Message In Chiefs Colors Amid Speculation of Reunion With Patrick Mahomes

Reeling from their first losing season in a decade, Kansas City Chiefs fans just received a desperately needed dose of hope from an old friend: Tyreek Hill. The receiver’s message on social media may finally give these fans something to look forward to, reigniting a shot at a reunion. It would seem that the former KC #10 remembers his franchise fondly.

“2018 where was you?” Hill wrote on his Instagram story.

The player posted a picture of himself doing a flip after scoring a touchdown. The wide receiver was playing for the Chiefs then, and the shirt highlighted it. There was another picture taken after a game, with him holding the helmet in his hands.

“How was 2016 10 years ago,” the caption read.

Naturally, this story served as fond nostalgia for an emotional Hill and the Chiefs fans, as they were reminded of the receiver’s rookie year. Hill was an absolute beast in the red and white jersey. Following Kansas City drafting him during the 2016 NFL Draft’s fifth round, he made his presence known from the very first game with a touchdown against the Jaguars.

He played 91 games under HC Andy Reid from 2016 to 2021, making 479 carries for 6,630 yards and scoring 67 touchdowns. The five-time Pro Bowler was a key part in helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV.

In 2022, he was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick. The Chiefs got lots of picks, but they never filled the void left by the Cheetah. Their new #10 Isiah Pacheco has been a shadow of himself throughout the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Tyreek Hill’s tweet sparks Chiefs fans’ hopes for a reunion

It has been almost five years since the Chiefs parted ways with Tyreek Hill. But the fans have not yet gotten over those spectacular rushing touchdowns by the Cheetah. With Hill’s latest tweet, the chances of a reunion are looking better than ever.

“Since we putting in request I want to go home,” Hill posted on X.

The post gained a lot of traction, as fans filled the comment section with pictures of him in the Chiefs shirt, speculating whether the Chiefs were home.

Both the Chiefs and Hill are coming off a bad season.. The Chiefs recorded their worst season under HC Reid, while the WR was benched due to a knee injury after playing only four games. His first two seasons in Miami saw the franchise reach the postseason, but the last couple of seasons have not been fruitful.

There’s been no news from either side about a reunion that would see Hill be reunited with Patrick Mahomes. The Cheetah will turn 32 in a couple of months. His age, combined with the fact that he is still recovering from the season-ending knee injury, would certainly complicate things. Although Hill’s contribution to the franchise’s success is unmatched, whether Reid will bring him back is the real question.

While nothing is confirmed, Hills’ tweet could very well be a sign of changes to come. If the NFL has ever proved anything, it is that the league is unpredictable. Hill’s homecoming could be a dream come true for the Chiefs’ fans amid their offensive troubles.