Tyreek Hill in Kansas City Amid Chiefs Reunion Speculation

There has been ongoing chatter about the possibility of Tyreek Hill rejoining the Kansas City Chiefs. The rumors first gained traction after his release from the Miami Dolphins and grew louder when KC star Chris Jones seemed enthusiastic about this potential reunion. While head coach Andy Reid clarified there have been no talks between the two parties, Hill flew down to Kansas City last month. And now he was seen again in the city while working out.

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On Sunday, Tyreek shared a picture on his Instagram story. It featured a picture of him lifting weights while lying on the bench. While he didn’t confirm whether it was the Chiefs’ training facility, he did give away the location in the caption.

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“4 am in Kansas City,” he wrote.

The post made its way to the team’s Reddit thread, with some users taking it as a big hint while others pushed back. One user claimed Tyreek looks after some kids in that city and may have worked out at some decent facility during his visit. At the time of writing, there’s no concrete information on Hill’s comeback to Kansas City, where his NFL journey began.

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In 2016, the Chiefs picked him in the fifth round, and the move paid off. He started making an impact right from his rookie year. He emerged as one of the team’s top wide receivers with four 1000-yard campaigns. During the stretch that concluded in 2021, he earned four Pro Bowl selections and was part of the group that won Super Bowl LIV.

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After six seasons, he joined the Dolphins and reached new heights in the first two years. He posted a combined total of 3,509 yards and 238 receptions in 2022 and 2023. Injuries slowed him down the following year, but the worst was yet to come ‌this past season. He could play only four games before suffering a season-ending torn ACL and knee dislocation. He could post only 21 catches for 265 yards.

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His absence weighed heavily on the team, especially after Tua Tagovailoa’s dull performance throughout the year. The Dolphins finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season. They ultimately moved on from both coaches and players, such as Mike McDaniel, Tagovailoa, and Hill. Since his Miami exit, Tyreek Hill’s fans and Kansas City players have entertained the idea of him returning to Andy Reid’s team.

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Is Tyreek Hill’s reunion with Kansas City on the cards?

Tyreek Hill is still on the mend from his knee injury from last year. Despite being away from the field for so long, there have been intense talks about where he could land for the upcoming season. After Hill hit free agency, he was immediately tied to Kansas City. Besides his past connection, the rumors also stemmed from the team’s active search for a reliable wide receiver.

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After Hollywood Brown’s exit, the team has only Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy to lead the group. And they could really use some top talent. With Eric Bieniemy returning to the offensive coordinator role, the wide receiver corps and other positions are undergoing changes. Hill seems like a natural fit, a view backed by defensive tackle Chris Jones. Addressing the link-up rumors, head coach Andy Reid didn’t confirm anything, but he also didn’t rule out the possibility.

Later, reports claimed the team is “monitoring” the player’s progress, clearly indicating its interest in having him on board. Meanwhile, USA Today’s Tyler Dragon predicted the Chiefs to secure him during the free agency period.

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“Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones is already publicly recruiting Hill,” Dragon said. “A Hill and Chiefs reunion makes a ton of sense. The Chiefs haven’t adequately filled Hill’s void since they traded him, and Kansas City would provide Hill a comfortable and familiar place to rehab his knee injury and revitalize the back half of his career.”

In February, Hill posted a selfie on Snapchat from his visit to Kansas City. It ramped up the rumors, but that’s about it. We can’t know for sure until he actually signs with the Chiefs. The team could pull it off even by offering a cheaper deal, as the Super Bowl champion is coming off a gruesome injury. In the end, it all comes down to Andy Reid’s plans for the offense and whether Tyreek Hill would fit into it.

The weak 2025 season could push the franchise toward him in the coming weeks. They could also refrain from making any moves until the upcoming draft window from April 23 to April 25.