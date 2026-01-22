Tyreek Hill Issues Final Statement on Chiefs Return After Cryptic Eric Bieniemy Message

The Kansas City Chiefs’ receiving corps has failed to produce a 1000+ yard receiver in the past three seasons. Now that Eric Bieniemy is back as the offensive coordinator, we can’t help but reminisce about how former Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill exploded under him during his Kansas City stint. A reunion might’ve been in the cards until the wideout ended all suspicions.

One Kansas City fan didn’t give in to the nostalgia and wrote that he might be the only Chiefs fan who doesn’t want Tyreek Hill back on the team. Hill echoed the sentiment.

“Me too bro,” he replied to the tweet.

After spending five seasons coaching running backs in Kansas City from 2013 to 2017, Bieniemy was elevated to offensive coordinator under Andy Reid. Once he did, Hill’s production took off. During Bieniemy’s time calling the offense, Hill piled up 343 catches for 4,854 yards and 43 touchdowns.

The peak came in 2018, when he finished with 1,479 receiving yards and looked nearly uncoverable. That version of Hill, the number 10 flying past defenders in red and gold, is what most people still picture. What tends to get lost is how much has changed since then, on both sides.

The Chiefs aren’t the same team offensively. This past season was a rough one by their standards. They averaged just 21.3 points per game and finished as the league’s 25th-ranked rushing offense. Nothing flowed consistently, and explosive plays were hard to come by.

Rashee Rice ended up leading the team in receiving with 571 yards. And that is after he missed the first six games due to suspension and the final three with a concussion. Wide receivers coach Connor Embree was let go, and the Chiefs turned to Chad O’Shea to oversee the group. How much that changes things remains to be seen.

Hill, meanwhile, is dealing with his own realities. He’s no longer the same player in the same phase of his career. Kansas City traded him to the Miami Dolphins after the 2021 season, and early returns were overwhelming. In his first two seasons playing for Mike McDaniel, Hill caught 238 passes for 3,509 yards and 20 touchdowns, looking just as dangerous as ever.

2024 was humbling. Hill finished with 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns. There were also rumblings inside the locker room. He was stripped of his captaincy, and the year took on a prove-it feel. That chance never really arrived. After four games, Hill suffered a multi-ligament knee injury that shut everything down.

So now both sides are in different places. The Chiefs are searching for answers on offense. Hill is trying to navigate what comes next after injury and change. But logically, if it were to happen, how likely is a reunion?

What would it take for Tyreek Hill to return to the Chiefs

The reunion talk picked up even more steam once Eric Bieniemy was officially announced as the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator. It didn’t take long for Tyreek Hill to stir the pot.

“EB to the chiefs hm,” Hill posted on X.

All of this, layered on top of Miami’s decision to hire Jeff Hafley after firing Mike McDaniel, has added a fair amount of uncertainty around Hill’s future with the Miami Dolphins. It wouldn’t be shocking if the relationship eventually runs its course.

Hill signed his four-year, $120 million extension with Miami in 2022, on the very same day Kansas City traded him there. That deal was reworked last year, and tucked into it is a potential out for the Dolphins after the 2025 season.

In 2026, Hill is scheduled to carry a cap hit of nearly $52 million. If Miami were to trade or release him before June 1, the team could clear $36.3 million in cap space while absorbing $15.6 million in dead money. A post–June 1 move would save even more—$39.2 million, with $12.7 million left behind in dead cap.

So yes, financially, there’s a path. The football side is where things get complicated. The Chiefs’ offense, combined with Hill’s knee injury makes any reunion feel like a gamble. Andy Reid might not want to make one right now. Reid might want someone who had a good 2025 season and someone who isn’t expected to cause a ruckus in the locker room.

There’s also the possibility that Hill is simply enjoying the reaction. On Wednesday, he posted the same kind of message when rumors swirled about McDaniel potentially landing with the Los Angeles Chargers as offensive coordinator.

If Kansas City were to make a call, it’s hard to imagine Hill turning it down. But it’s just as hard to picture Reid being the one to place that call.