Tyreek Hill Speaks Out on Eric Bieniemy’s Return as Travis Kelce Shares True Feelings on New Chiefs OC

Essentials Inside The Story The Chiefs have officially rehired Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator

Bieniemy spent the 2025 season as the running backs coach for the Chicago Bears

Amid ongoing rumors, Kelce’s reaction to Bieniemy's hiring is seen as a strong indicator he will play in 2026

If Tyreek Hill wasn’t torching defenses in the NFL, he’d be the ultimate pot-stirrer. The WR is known for dropping comments that stir up chatter around the league. Now, with Eric Bieniemy poised for a triumphant return to Kansas City, the ex-Chiefs star couldn’t resist jumping in with his spicy take.

“EB to the chiefs hm,” Hill wrote on X on January 22.

Hill has turned into a social media firestarter lately, firing off thoughts on coaching shakeups across the league. Just yesterday, he zeroed in on Mike McDaniel, his former head coach with the Dolphins, reportedly eyeing a move to the Chargers. Hill posted something eerily similar: “Mike to the chargers hm.”

Those posts ignited wild rumors of Hill bolting to the Chargers himself. The wide receiver is grinding through rehab on a season-ending injury to his left knee. And with daily reports swirling about him potentially leaving Miami, every tweet feels like fuel on the fire.

As for the new OC, back in the day, Bieniemy got promoted from the team’s running backs coach position to offensive coordinator in 2018 after Matt Nagy (then Chiefs’ OC) left to become head coach of the Chicago Bears. It was a pivotal shift that turned out to be good for KC.

Under Nagy in 2017, Kansas City ranked sixth in the league in points scored. But with Bieniemy calling plays in 2018, they exploded to No. 1. Even Hill had his breakout that year, hauling in 87 catches for over 1,400 yards (his career high at the time).

However, after the 2022 season, Bieniemy moved on to become offensive coordinator for the Commanders. Meanwhile, Nagy returned to the Chiefs in 2022 as quarterbacks coach and eventually got promoted to OC. It was a full-circle twist in their coaching paths.

That whole Nagy-Bieniemy saga has helped the Chiefs figure out which mind fits their offensive identity best. And now, with EB back, it just might lure another star player home for one more chapter in red and gold.

Travis Kelce: “Marriage is going to pick up right where it left off”

Fans can’t stop thinking about Travis Kelce’s retirement plans. It’s the big question hanging over Arrowhead. While that’s still up in the air, certain moves could sway the star tight end’s choice. Among them, EB’s return is something Kelce is openly thrilled about.

“I love that sh*t. It’s great,” said Kelce on Episode 176 of the New Heights podcast. “Marriage is going to pick up right where it left off.”

Kelce dove deeper, praising what Bieniemy brought offensively in his stint as running backs coach for the Bears. In his one year there, Bieniemy lifted Chicago from 25th in rushing yards in 2024 to a dominant third this season.

“I can’t wait to see him back in the building, man,” Travis added. “I’ve had so many unbelievable growing moments, under him as a player and person. I just love the guy, and it’s going to be awesome to see him back in the building and see him back wearing the chief’s logo, baby.”

Like Hill, even Kelce hit his stride under Bieniemy in 2018. That year, the tight end erupted with a whopping 103 catches for over 1,300 yards and ten touchdowns (all career highs back then).

Now with Bieniemy back, Travis might rethink retirement and chase one last ride the right way, scheming with the coach who brought out his absolute best.