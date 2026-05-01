Tyreek Hill’s Rumored Return to Chiefs Gets Major Update After NFL Draft

The reunion talk between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tyreek Hill continues to linger after the Miami Dolphins moved on from the All-Pro wideout. With Hill now dealing with a serious knee injury that could sideline him for parts of 2026, the idea of a return to Kansas City has started to make a bit more sense for some observers.

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During a recent appearance on 96.5 The Fan, Nate Taylor of ESPN’s Chiefs coverage broke down several team topics, including potential moves still to come in free agency. One of the bigger questions raised was the possibility of Tyreek Hill making a return to Kansas City, and what the odds of that reunion might actually look like.

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“We know that Tyreek is planning to play this upcoming season,” Nate Taylor said. “You’re going to get more updates on his health, given his rehab. We know he’s a diligent worker, so I don’t think that’s the issue. I don’t want to be hyperbolic or over the top, but I think there’s like more than a 50 percent chance that he’s in a Chiefs uniform. I will put it at like 55 percent, maybe even 60.”

The hype surrounding Hill’s return continues to build, especially with the Chiefs’ wideout trio – Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, and Hollywood Brown, failing to cross the 600-yard mark, as tight end Travis Kelce led the team with 851 receiving yards last season. Furthermore, Kansas City has not had a 1,000-yard receiver since 2021. Hence, Hill’s coming back will immediately add an explosive element to the offense, which has been missing since his trade to Miami in 2021.

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However, at 32, the veteran wide receiver’s health remains a major concern as he continues his recovery after undergoing season-ending surgery to repair his dislocated knee and multiple ligament tears from the 27-21 loss against the New York Jets in Week 4 last season. This injury effectively ended Hill’s four-season run with the Dolphins, where he recorded 340 catches for 4,733 yards and 28 touchdowns, including a career-best 1,799 receiving yards in 2023.

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Based on these numbers, it’s clear that Hill has some more productive years despite being on the wrong side of 30. It’s something Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also highlighted when addressing the possibility of the star wideout’s return in the 2026 season, when Hill was working out from Kansas City after the end of his time in Miami.

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – SEPTEMBER 29: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 runs after a catch during the game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins on Monday, September 29, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 29 Jets at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250929014

“I don’t even know if Tyreek is healthy right now to do anything,” Andy Reid said, via NFL.com. “So I’m sure he’s working hard on that part of it and trying to get that part all straightened out. Listen, we talk about everything. There’s nothing happening there, but we know that you know—that he’s out there and cranking away, trying to get himself back to where he can play, period.”

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While it appears Andy Reid wasn’t too chuffed about bringing back Hill, the report by Nate Taylor highlights a change in thought process for the front office, with the ESPN veteran revealing a “more than a 50 percent chance” a return could be on the cards. Hence, FS1 Nick Wright has suggested a financial plan to the Chiefs as they continue to look for options at the wide receiver position.

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Nick Wright speculates what Tyreek Hill’s new Chiefs contract could look like

QB1 Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill created one of the fiercest offensive duos in the league, combining for 331 catches, 4,638 receiving yards, and 46 touchdowns, with ShowTime posting a 106.0 passer rating when targeting Cheetah. However, with his recent season-ending injury, there’s a lot of uncertainty about his future.

Hence, after missing the playoffs with a 6-11 season, the Chiefs could take a gamble on Tyreek Hill, as advised by FS1 analyst Nick Wright.

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“I think he’s definitely worth a flier,” Wright said on First Things First. “I mean, he and Andry Reid have a relationship. He and Mahomes have a relationship. And there’s a chance that a catastrophic knee injury undid Tyreek Hill as an effective NFL player, so I won’t be interested in giving him a long, big-money deal. But Tyreek Hill, at his peak, was the single-best athlete in the NFL. Post that injury, if he can be 80% of that, he’s still a plus athlete, and I do think the Chiefs supplemented their receiving core.”

According to PFSN’s Alex Kennedy, Hill is expected to sign a one-year deal worth around $10.1 million. With the Chiefs currently having limited cap space, roughly $6.9 million, negotiations are required between the two. However, if the Chiefs want to remain in Super Bowl contention, a short-term deal could be enough to push them over the edge.