Tyreek Hill’s Strong Comments on Eric Bieniemy Resurface Amid Chiefs Trade Rumors

The Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill was once an explosive offensive weapon for the Chiefs, reaching the playoffs each year. But before that, he was a running back who received guidance from Chiefs coach Eric Bieniemy. Amid rumors of Hill’s return to the Kansas City, a video recently resurfaced of the WR lauding his former coach, adding more fuel to the speculation.

“When I first got in the league, I was a running back and E.B (Eric Bieniemy) coaches running backs.” Tyreek Hill said. “He made me understand who I was as a player and to him, that was bigger than football. Like, playing football is part of the blessing.”

Hill indeed reached a new height when Bieniemy was the OC of the Chiefs. In his six seasons for Kansas, the running back coach and then the offensive coordinator got through to him. Except for 2017 and 2019, Hill recorded over 1,000 receiving yards every single season for the franchise. Furthermore, the WR scored a combined 56 receiving touchdowns when Bieniemy was at the helm.

Hill and Bieniemy parted ways after the wide receiver secured a lucrative contract with the Miami Dolphins. Soon after, Bieniemy left Kansas, too. In 2023, after helping Kansas City lift the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII, Eric Bieniemy chose a different path. The longtime Chiefs assistant left a championship situation behind to join Ron Rivera in Washington, taking over as the Commanders’ offensive coordinator.

Although Hill flourished in the first two seasons with the Dolphins, the Cheetah has slowed down since then. In 2024, his receiving yards were less than 1000 for the first time in Miami, while a knee injury largely hampered his season this year. That being said, if the Dolphins let go of Hill before June 1, 2026, in the off-season, they would take a dead cap of $28,248,750.

Recently, Hill has given several hints on social media about a possible return to the Chiefs. When former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick posted a tweet about “putting in request,” the Cheetah gave a cheeky reply.

“Since we putting in a request I want to go home,” his comment read on X.

Many fans interpreted “home” as the Kansas City Chiefs, where he spent six years of his NFL career and won a Super Bowl. He sent out another strong hint, replying to a fan who wrote that he is sorely missed with the four-time Super Bowl Champions. The two left Kansas City in successive years, but with Hill’s return now a possibility, there’s a chance that the Chiefs could have both personalities back in the locker room for the 2026 season.

Eric Bieniemy is reportedly heading back to the Kansas City Chiefs

After ending their 10-year playoff streak this season, the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense has serious work to do in the offseason. With Matt Nagy’s contract not renewed yet, the franchise could start by bringing back the former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. He left the franchise in 2023 but helped them win two Super Bowls.

Bieniemy is currently the running back coach of the Chicago Bears. However, several NFL sources suggest that the Chiefs are eager to bring back the familiar face to the Chiefs ahead of the 2026 season. With the Chicago Bears’ NFL campaign now over after the Divisional Round exit, the Chiefs are pushing to fast-track the process.

The former Chiefs star Tyreek Hill has nothing but praise for the 56-year-old. In fact, other players have spoken about their fondness for the coach, too. Players like Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes admired his coaching.

“There should be no question on how great a man/coach Coach Bieniemy is,” wrote Mahomes on X in 2023.

With the strong trading rumors of Tyreek Hill and Eric Bieniemy possibly coming back to the Kansas City Chiefs, the duo could once again reunite. Hill has been below his usual level over the past two seasons, but under Bieniemy, he could possibly return to his old form if the circumstances align.