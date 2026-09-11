“Ultimate Superstar American Athlete”: Tommy Hilfiger Crowns Travis Kelce the Perfect Model

Long before global ad campaigns and red carpets entered the picture, Travis Kelce used to plead with his mother, Donna Kelce, back in high school to buy him Tommy Hilfiger’s iconic “Sailing Gear” jackets. His obsession with fashion led to the NFL star converting an entire spare bedroom into a closet with over 300 pairs of sneakers. Tommy Hilfiger, the man behind the brand, recently opened up about Travis Kelce’s genuine, lifelong passion for personal style.

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“Travis Kelce is the ultimate superstar American athlete. He is friendly, he’s fun, but when he dresses, he’s serious. He really likes fashion. When he’s wearing his camel coat and his hoodie, that’s classic and modern. He’s wearing the varsity jacket; that’s classic and modern. He’s wearing variations on all of our preppy classics. He makes them look great,” Hilfiger praised Travis Kelce via E! News’ YouTube channel.

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Hilfiger recently presented his Spring 2027 collection at the famous Plaza Hotel in New York. While previewing this collection, the veteran designer crowned Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Tommy Hilfiger’s global brand ambassador and creative collaborator as the “Ultimate Superstar American Athlete” in the YouTube clip posted yesterday.

Travis joined a long list of professional athletes from a plethora of sports in an official collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger and is now a part of their historic F.A.M.E.S. (Fashion, Art, Music, Entertainment and Sports) roster.

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The list includes some sporting All-Timers like Lewis Hamilton (F1, 7x World Champion), Rafael Nadal (Tennis, 22 Grand Slam winner), and some big names of the entertainment industry like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Idris Elba, to name a few.

Much like in this YouTube clip, Tommy Hilfiger has previously labelled Travis as “one of the most magnetic figures” in sport and culture. He further expressed excitement about Kelce’s “fearless, fun-loving and bold” take on the “Prep Made Current” collaboration, which aims to bring Travis’s vibrant lens on co-designed menswear and accessories to the world.

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The 3x Super Bowl winner was delighted to join Tommy Hilfiger and outlined what it means for him after PVH Corp (Tommy Hilfiger’s parent company) broke the news on March 30, 2026.

“I’ve long admired TOMMY HILFIGER as an iconic American brand… I’ve been drawn towards the brand’s confident style and over the years have respected its ability to be classic and consistent while still evolving. Getting to work with Tommy and put my own twist on timeless pieces, in a way that feels original for today, is a dream come true,” Travis Kelce previously stated.

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Following the Fall 2026 “Only in New York” campaign, Kelce is co-designing menswear for Spring 2027.

Tommy Hilfiger planned to roll out this fresh collection for New York Fashion Week for the September 2026 season, which runs from Thursday, September 10, to Tuesday, September 15, 2026. Hilfiger is skipping the standard runway and taking over Manhattan’s famous Plaza Hotel.

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Celebrating 40 years of his brand, he’s brought back vintage crest embroidery alongside the classic flag logo, as he revealed in the E! News video. Travis Kelce teamed up with longtime ambassador Gigi Hadid as the headline faces for Tommy Hilfiger’s new look.

Travis Kelce has previously transformed NFL stadium arrival tunnels into personal runways. Collaborating with his personal stylist, the TE made pre-game entrances that must be covered by news pieces for fashion outlets like GQ.

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He attributes the shift in fashion walkouts in the NFL to the 1990’s faces like Deion Sanders, Ken Griffey Jr., Wayne Gretzky, and Terrell Owens. Fast forward to December 2023, the Wall Street Journal found that Travis Kelce was the most advertised game-day face in the NFL, even ahead of his KC teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

His fashion journey is not limited to wearing designer labels either. Travis Kelce launched his own direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand, ‘Tru Kolors’, in 2019. That practical background experience made him the perfect candidate to step into a co-designer role with Tommy Hilfiger.

The Kansas City TE is currently gearing up for his 14th year in the NFL, this time as a newlywed husband, following his mega-wedding in the offseason with global music icon Taylor Swift.