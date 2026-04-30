Chiefs Unexpectedly Emerge as Possible Trade Destination For A.J. Brown Amid Patriots Interest

The Philadelphia Eagles going for wide receiver Makai Lemon in the draft has made one roster move very imminent. Veteran WR A.J. Brown can now really be traded away to other teams, as he and the team are still at odds with each other. A move to the New England Patriots has been looming since before the draft, but another WR-needy team could also enter the bidding.

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Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, identified the Kansas City Chiefs as an intriguing potential suitor for the star wideout. Ironically, the other potential landing spot for A.J. Brown was tabbed as New England. Even though the latter dominates the storyline here, the Chiefs can offer a unique situation for Brown. This is a two-time Super Bowl-winning team that is looking for a strong rebound in the offense after a lackluster 2025 season.

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With a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, it is a mystery why the Chiefs do not have 1,000-yard+ receivers regularly. Last year, tight end Travis Kelce emerged as the top pass-catcher with 851 yards. Hollywood Brown followed him with only 587 yards. Amid such a situation, Mahomes got sidelined with an injury, forcing the passing game to break down. Kansas City needs an experienced WR to bring a spark to this unit.

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 21: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ. Brown 11 looks on during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 21, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 21 Rams at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250921239

The Chiefs have one dependable wideout in Rashee Rice. But after being inactive for some time following an injury and a suspension, fans might not be too confident about him. A.J. Brown, with his four back-to-back 1000+ yard seasons, seems to be the perfect answer for the team in such a scenario. Add Travis Kelce to the mix, and the Chiefs could potentially be operating with a fiery passing attack this season. But they’ll have to take a risk in trading Brown from the Eagles, who will be turning 29 this year.

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Trading Brown before June 1 would cost Philadelphia roughly $20.1 million in additional cap space. Doing so afterwards would save the team approximately $7 million. However, the Chiefs will have to give a tough fight to the Patriots, who can offer an even better proposition to Brown.

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Mike Vrabel Connection Adds Weight to Patriots’ Interest in A.J. Brown

Mike Vrabel was the Head Coach for the Tennessee Titans when they drafted Brown. This relationship is why the Patriots remain the most obvious suitor for Brown. More importantly, they have an even bigger need at the receiving position than the Chiefs.

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New England has moved on from Stefon Diggs. He was not only their top target, but was also the only player to surpass the 1,000-yard mark for the team last year. They did address this problem by signing Romeo Doubs from the Green Bay Packers. But he is yet to record more than 1,000 receiving yards in his 4-year career. The most he has tallied is 724 yards, which makes him a backup at best. Brown could naturally slot into the Patriots’ lineup as a true No. 1 outside receiver for third-year MVP finalist Drake Maye.

The Patriots’ offense also looks steadier than Kansas City’s at the moment. This is a team that might be sitting at the brink of glory, while the Chiefs look like a waning team. Plu talks around Mahomes and Kelce’s future at Kansas City are also becoming a subject of scrutiny. Could A.J. Brown then choose to reunite with his former coach? Only time will tell which team the WR suits up for this season.