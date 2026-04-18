Unwanted Problem for Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Appears Over Wedding List Invitation

Essentials Inside The Story Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are nearing a major milestone

Unexpected tension might complicate their celebration

A long-standing bond of Swift with Blake Lively now hangs in uncertainty

Both the entertainment and sports worlds are buzzing about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as their wedding approaches. Sources say the couple plans the big day for July 3 in New York City. But just when everything seemed to be falling into place, the guest list became a real headache, with actress Blake Lively right in the middle of it.

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The feud between the two artists started way back in May 2025 because their relationship turned for the worse at that point in time. Apparently, things went south after Justin Baldoni’s lawyers presented Swift with a subpoena regarding a harassment case filed by Lively. All of these put Swift in an awkward position and effectively froze her relationship with Lively.

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As the wedding day approaches, the ongoing issue is causing new trouble. An insider shared that Lively is still on Swift’s mind. This situation, which began in May 2025, is still unresolved. Reports indicate that their friendship hit a pause after Taylor received a subpoena related to the harassment lawsuit Lively filed against actor Justin Baldoni.

The rumors about the tension between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively only escalated when Travis Kelce unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram. The relocation did not go unnoticed, particularly when fans noted that Kelce had already liked the posts of Reynolds, so the transition seemed to be purposeful.

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Online discussions soon linked the situation to the legal proceedings still underway between Lively and Justin Baldoni regarding “It Ends With Us,” and some thought that the unfollow was an indication of where the allegiances may lie.

This speculation was compounded when the name of Swift emerged in the suit, with Lively stating in one of their personal communications that she called her one of her “dragons,” as well as making claims that Swift had a say in the creative decision-making process of the film.

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One of the sources used by Us Weekly did object to that story, though, claiming that Swift was not involved in the design of the project and labelling the situation as a misrepresentation. Though Swift herself has remained quiet, those who know her well indicate that the whole incident has been a disturbance, another point to the already publicized tension between the long-time friends.

It is understandable that the frustration from being dragged into this legal fight has not done anything but further deteriorate their relationship.

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Swift and Lively have always seemed inseparable, having developed an undeniable bond since they met in 2015. For starters, Swift became the godmother to the children born to both Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Moreover, in 2021, Swift allowed Lively to be the director of her video for the song “I Bet You Think About Me.”

Regardless of all this, Swift and Lively maintained their amiable relationship despite Swift getting into a relationship with Travis Kelce in 2023. It was a common occurrence for Swift to watch Kansas City Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium and have Lively join her. Their shared experiences around Kelce and the Chiefs are what make this wedding invite situation feel so tricky right now.

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As the “Save the Date” invitations started going out, everyone is wondering if Lively will be on the guest list. Industry insider Rob Shuter says she’s holding onto hope. A source shared with Shuter, “Blake is really positive. She’s acting like the invitation is already on its way.”

The source added that Blake “keeps going back to the beginning” and “feels like part of their story” because she was there for the early days of the romance between Swift and Kelce.

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Blake Lively is still expecting Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s wedding invite

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported wedding approaches in just a few months, all eyes are on the guest list drama. Despite this, Blake Lively is holding onto the hope that she’ll be there on the big day. According to Rob Shuter, she feels pretty sure she’ll get an invite, even though earlier reports from DailyMail suggested that “Lively is unlikely to receive an invite” and mentioned that they’re “not as close as they used to be.”

Meanwhile, that belief seems to come from how Lively views her place in their story.

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“Blake is totally optimistic. She’s acting like the invite is already in the mail,” an insider told Shuter. “She keeps going back to the beginning; she was around when Taylor and Travis first got together—she feels like part of their story.”

Shuter’s report indicates that Lively has yet to receive a “save the date” notification. However, despite not receiving any notification, the 38-year-old actress appears to be confident that it’s only a matter of time before she gets it. However, such confidence may place Swift and Kelce in an awkward situation.

Then again, the situation is not that simple behind the scenes.

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“There’s a lot of baggage right now,” another source explained to Shuter. “And Taylor is being incredibly careful about her guest list.”

Still, the insider insisted Lively “truly believes she’ll be there,” and is “not even considering the alternative.”

As July gets closer, Swift and Kelce continue to keep things private, but this situation refuses to fade. The big question now is whether Swift chooses to reconnect or keeps her distance.

Either way, expectations are rising, especially since Blake “truly believes she’ll be there,” even if the couple may see things differently.