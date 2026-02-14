Chiefs Urged Not to Risk Regret Over Arming Patrick Mahomes Amid Doubts on RB Isiah Pacheco’s Future

Essentials Inside The Story NFL insiders are warning Kansas City that relying on hero ball has a shelf life

Patrick Mahomes has been the ultimate safety net for the Kansas City Chiefs for years, but it is precisely the reason that league experts are advising the Chiefs not to get too comfortable. With questions surrounding Isiah Pacheco’s future, the running game is still searching for a real punch. The message is simple: don’t leave Mahomes playing hero ball forever.

The Chiefs have the ninth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and have several positions of need to consider this offseason. According to Field Yates and Mel Kiper, they should first draft Jeremiyah Love, given their current RB situation, as the team ranked 25th in rushing yards per game (106.6).

“Jeremiah Love is going to go extremely high,” Kiper said on ESPN First Draft. “He will, there’s no doubt, whether it’s the Saints, whether it’s the Chiefs… They’re picking up their catapult. Who’s going to catapult you? Who’s going to get your back up there? That would be possibly a Jeremiyah Love. And now they’ve hit on a late-round running back like Isaiah Pacheco. But in terms of this particular player, he’s not just a running back.”

“I can’t stress that enough. He’s not just a running back. You can do so many things with him in the passing game and get those nightmare mismatches and coverage. So for me, yes, if he got down near the Chiefs, hey, it’s a no-brainer.”

The concern is rising as their running backs, Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, are going to hit the market in 2026. In 2022, Pacheco entered into a four-year, $3.73 million rookie contract with the Chiefs that will run until 2026.

The 26-year-old spent four years with the Chiefs, winning the Super Bowl twice with the team. His stats during his time with the Chiefs include 2,537 rushing yards with an average of 4.4 yards per carry, along with 14 rushing touchdowns. Furthermore, he made 88 catches, accumulating 554 yards, and scoring three touchdowns through the air. Despite a promising career arc with the Chiefs, his return is yet to be confirmed at this point.

Even if both Pacheco and Hunt return, Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs must improve their running game. The Chiefs ended the season with 1,812 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. Kareem Hunt contributed 611 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games, while Pacheco added 462 yards in 13 games. Clyde Edwards-Helaire contributed 13 yards in limited plays.

All these stats scream for a solid rusher who can contribute big to the team. According to ESPN’s Nate Taylor, the Chiefs need to upgrade their running back squad.

“While Mahomes continues to recover from a torn ACL, Kansas City must find a way to improve the running back depth, and it would be wise to find a difference-making pass catcher in the draft.”

Early mock drafts suggest the Chiefs could select Love, viewing him as an immediate contributor who would bring some juice to an offense that too often relies on Patrick Mahomes entirely. Love also has some legit pedigree as a former four-star recruit at Notre Dame. He won the Doak Walker Award in 2025 and became a unanimous All-American that same year. Additionally, he received the Disney Spirit Award.

Love didn’t just run the ball in 2025; he flipped the field. He ripped off 39 carries that went for 10-plus yards, a number only three other FBS backs could touch. His 6.89 yards per carry wasn’t just impressive; it led every rusher with at least 155 attempts. So, drafting Love would help them in a consistent ground game, decreasing the pressure on Patrick Mahomes and the passing attack.

While the running back picture keeps shifting, Mahomes’ ACL rehab has also forced Kansas City to take a harder look at the roster heading into next season.

Chiefs Exploring Backup Quarterback Option Amid Mahomes’ Rehab

Patrick Mahomes has been the centerpiece of the Chiefs, but the knee injury he suffered late in Week 15 against the Chargers has turned the opening of next season into a real waiting game for Kansas City.

The Chiefs have reason to feel encouraged, as Mahomes has already started rehab after surgery. BBQ Chiefs posted a glimpse of Patrick Mahomes, sharing a photo of him without crutches in the first week of February. Still, “optimistic” isn’t the same as “cleared,” and that’s why the front office cannot afford to overlook the backup quarterback role.

That urgency gets louder with Gardner Minshew set to become a free agent, leaving Kansas City without a proven Plan B in case Mahomes takes longer to heal. Fox Sports’ Greg Auman even suggested Russell Wilson as a potential signing as a veteran quarterback who could keep the offense going if Mahomes’ injury timeline gets extended.

The Chiefs may require a short-term QB solution, but the “good” veteran alternatives are all complicated. Kirk Cousins may be an option, too, if the Falcons release him. On the other hand, Joe Flacco is also available. If he still wants to play in 2026, then he may prefer a spot where he can actually start.

Thus, if none of the above are available, the Chiefs are left with re-signing Gardner Minshew or considering other alternatives such as Marcus Mariota, Kenny Pickett, Trey Lance, Carson Wentz, Jimmy Garoppolo, and similar options that seem like great backups but cannot be counted on.