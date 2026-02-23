Chiefs Urged to Make Trade Decision to Help Patrick Mahomes as Star RB Eyes Exit

KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 07: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 has a serious look before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs on December 7, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 07 Texans at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512070048

KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 07: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 has a serious look before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs on December 7, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 07 Texans at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512070048

After a lacklustre performance in the recent season, the Kansas City Chiefs face some crucial decisions ahead of the next one. Their wide receiver group underperformed, and Patrick Mahomes’ run was marred by knee surgery following an injury. With both Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco approaching free agency, the team finds itself at a crossroads. Many feel that the front office should consider making a trade to strengthen the backfield, ensuring that Patrick Mahomes has the support he needs.

“A Day 3 pick for David Montgomery would actually stabilize the backfield and provide a reasonable floor,” noted Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, in an article.

“Montgomery took a clear back seat to Jahmyr Gibbs this season and only had 158 carries. He was still effective at 4.5 yards per carry. His physical running style would make him an ideal Hunt replacement, and he would only cost the cash-strapped Chiefs $3.5 million if they trade for him. Kansas City needs a veteran back on the roster, and Montgomery needs the opportunity for a bigger role.”

Over the past seven seasons, Montgomery has surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark twice and has scored at least 8 times in 4 seasons. Teaming up with Jahmyr Gibbs, he created a formidable rushing partnership that struck fear into defenses throughout the last three seasons, even if his contributions may have gone unnoticed in the spotlight.

Chiefs on the other hand, ended the season with a disappointing 6-11. No receiver cleared 1,000 yards, and Hollywood Brown led the group with just 587. Therefore, adding a reliable runner could ease pressure on Mahomes.

Reporter Nick Roesch also suggested that parting with a fifth-round pick for Montgomery might be worth the gamble. On the surface, surrendering one of just six draft selections feels steep for a team with multiple roster gaps to address.

However, the Chiefs are projected to receive an additional fifth-round compensatory pick following Tershawn Wharton’s departure last offseason. That cushion makes the idea more practical. Using one of those mid-round selections on a proven runner who can handle short-yardage well could provide immediate stability.

Re-signing Kareem Hunt certainly remains an option. But Montgomery is younger and coming off a productive stretch, which may make him the more appealing.

Why the Chiefs can’t afford to ignore the running back position right now

Isiah Pacheco’s future in Kansas City is anything but certain. With free agency around the corner, there’s growing belief the Chiefs could be preparing to move on from the 26-year-old running back, a shift that would leave a noticeable hole in the backfield.

“The Chiefs waited patiently the last two seasons for Pacheco to show renewed burst after he sustained multiple injuries,” The Athletic’s Jesse Newell wrote. “Unfortunately for both parties, it never fully reappeared. He seems likely to sign elsewhere, with that team hoping the 26-year-old can see a career resurgence with better health luck.”

The production backs up the concern. Pacheco averaged 3.9 yards per carry in his fourth season and finished with a career-low 4.1 yards per touch. He managed just 2.2 yards before contact and 1.8 after. These are numbers that reflect a runner who never quite looked like his old self.

By season’s end, Pacheco had logged 118 carries for 462 yards and just one touchdown. These numbers for a back once viewed as a tone-setter at Arrowhead disappointed fans. The burst that defined his early run simply wasn’t there often enough.

The analytics tell the same story. Per Sumer Sports, he ranked 44th in success rate and 46th in explosive rush share among 49 backs with at least 100 carries. NFL Pro charted him at minus-0.4 rush yards over expected per attempt. In short, the efficiency wasn’t there.

His projected market only adds to the uncertainty. Over The Cap values him around $1.8 million per year, while Spotrac estimates $4.3 million. The Athletic projects it could climb as high as $5.25 million. That range speaks to how difficult he is to price right now.

A fresh start could benefit everyone involved. The bigger question is how the Chiefs will respond, and whether they can find the offensive spark they lacked this past season.