Chiefs Urged to Move On From Hollywood Brown, Isiah Pacheco & Others Amid Salary Cap Issues

Essentials Inside The Story Staggering cap deficits force a brutal teardown of the championship roster.

High-priced veterans face the axe to balance a broken team checkbook.

Drastic roster surgery remains the only path to saving the window.

The trophy case is full, but the checkbook is empty. While the Chiefs Kingdom hopes for a championship run in 2026, general manager Brett Veach faces a financial nightmare that threatens to dismantle the dynasty. But money’s not the only thing troubling the Kansas City Chiefs as difficult decisions loom, and some familiar faces like Hollywood Brown might not survive the coming cuts.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Arrowhead Pride’s Ron Kopp Jr. didn’t mince words in his recent breakdown of KC’s 2026 free agents. Among those he believes the Chiefs should walk away from are wide receiver Hollywood Brown, running back Isiah Pacheco, defensive end Charles Omenihu, defensive tackles Jerry Tillery and Derrick Nnadi, and backup quarterback Gardner Minshew.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With this group of players, it’s less about price and more about the fact that none have roles with the team that make sense to continue,” Kopp Jr. wrote.

Hollywood Brown, for one, arrived in Kansas City with expectations befitting his first-round pedigree. But the speedster has never found his footing in head coach Andy Reid’s offense. Through the 2025 season, Brown managed just 49 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns. While these seem like pedestrian numbers for a receiver earning premium dollars, the problem isn’t production; it’s fit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Brown can’t play outside receiver, but he needs to because the team has Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy,” Kopp Jr. explained. “Brown has been a disappointment for over two years, and the receiving corps needs a more complete player.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Meanwhile, Isaiah Pacheco’s fall from grace stings differently. The former seventh-round gem electrified the Chiefs Kingdom as a rookie, bulldozing defenders with reckless abandon. But that player hasn’t shown up since, and the ground game has struggled likewise. In 2025, Pacheco averaged a meager 3.9 yards per carry, turning 118 attempts into just 462 yards and a single touchdown. His longest run of the season? Just 16 yards.

“Pacheco has not been the same since he was a rookie; he lacks the developed footwork and vision to continue as the starter,” Kopp Jr. adds. “The Chiefs need more dynamism and consistency in the run game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Omenihu has struggled to regain form after tearing his ACL in the 2023 postseason. Tillery and Nnadi, on the other hand, have provided minimal impact as cheap defensive tackles. As for Minshew, his emergency stint filling in after Patrick Mahomes’ ACL & LCL injury has proved that he’s serviceable. But the Chiefs need better insurance for their $78 million franchise quarterback.

All of these roster decisions aren’t happening in a vacuum. Obvious performance issues aside, KC faces an even bigger problem forcing Veach’s hand. The Chiefs simply cannot afford to keep anyone who can’t help them win games. The financial reality underpinning every move this offseason tells a sobering story about just how dire the situation has become.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cap crunch reality for the Chiefs

With Mahomes commanding $78.2 million against the 2026 cap and defensive tackle Chris Jones carrying a fully guaranteed $35 million salary, Kansas City has painted itself into a corner. Over The Cap estimates the Chiefs are $54.9 million over the base salary cap of $303.5 million, dead last in the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

The solution? Veach could restructure Mahomes’ contract, converting his salary into a signing bonus to create short-term relief to keep their stars suited up. It’s a tried and tested method that the quarterback might easily agree to.

Mahomes has already done his part four times in the past. Most recently, in March 2025, his restructure combined with Jones’ adjustment freed up $49.4 million in cap space. That gave the team breathing room to sign free agents like offensive lineman Jaylon Moore and cornerback Kristian Fulton. But repeating this strategy will only push the financial reckoning down the road. And at some point, the bills will come due.

Veach can only perform so much cap magic before the math catches up. The dynasty built on shrewd drafting and creative financial engineering now faces its toughest test by letting go of underperforming veterans like Hollywood Brown, Isaiah Pacheco, and more. Championship windows don’t stay open forever, and Kansas City’s window is rapidly closing unless Veach can work his salary cap magic one more time.