Chiefs Veteran Confirms Stance on Tyreek Hill Rumors After Andy Reid Addressed Reunion With WR

FILE PHOTO: Sep 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) takes the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images/File Photo

Essentials Inside The Story Mitchell Schwartz breaks his silence on a potential blockbuster Tyreek Hill reunion.

Head coach Andy Reid sets the record straight on the Cheetah's future.

Financial hurdles and health concerns dictate the next move for Kansas City.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s sudden release by the Miami Dolphins has sparked talks of an epic reunion. As many imagined him in red, playing alongside star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a response from the Chiefs’ building finally arrived. Following head coach Andy Reid’s response, a veteran has also chimed in. So, what’s next for the first-time free agent?

“Hope he gets healthy. No idea past that on him or Mike Evans,” Mitchell Schwartz replied when asked about Tyreek Hill’s future with Kansas City.

Schwartz’s response came on Saturday during an ask-me-anything session on Instagram Story. While former offensive linemen offered no clarity, his message echoed fans’ concerns regarding Tyreek Hill’s health. The wideout dislocated his knee and tore his ACL along with other knee ligaments during a Week 4 game last year. And just like that, Hill couldn’t see the field for the remainder of the campaign.

Earlier this week, Miami released him as part of roster trimming to create cap flexibility. The move would likely save the team about $23 million in 2026. Others who faced a similar fate included former Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb, offensive lineman James Daniels, and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on Monday. At 32, Hill is becoming a free agent for the first time in his 10-year career.

Hill’s potential return to Kansas City is gaining traction as he recorded some of the best early seasons under Andy Reid. Long before his career peaked with Miami, it was Kansas City that shaped his formative years following his 2016 NFL debut. After four 1000-yard seasons over six seasons, the Chiefs traded him because of salary cap constraints after failing to reach an extension.

The Dolphins offered him a two-year contract in 2024 after two consecutive career-best seasons where he crossed the 1700-mark. However, behind-the-scenes chaos started affecting his on-field performance. A couple of lawsuits, a 2024 speeding incident in Florida, and last year’s injury culminated in a tough late stretch with Miami.

Shortly after his release, Hill thanked the organization, teammates, and fans while teasing about what’s next via an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyreek Hill (@cheetah)

“To all my coaches and the organization, thank you for challenging me to grow and holding me accountable. And to the fans, y’all are different, man. The way you showed up for us week after week, no matter the outcome—that love was real… But the journey doesn’t stop here… The love I have for this game is unexplainable… The Cheetah is all the way turned up and locked in. Focused… So, to everyone wondering what’s next, just wait on it. The Cheetah will be back, born again.”

While many tie Tyreek Hill’s future to Kansas City, head coach Andy Reid’s message doesn’t sound so promising.

Andy Reid responds to Tyreek Hill’s reunion rumors

With the offseason roster rebuilds underway, the Chiefs are in for multiple decisions. The free agency window will begin on March 9, and teams will be able to sign players after two days. Soon after Miami parted ways with Tyreek Hill, speculation of the organization re-signing Hill ramped up. However, they may not be actively pursuing that route because of roster needs. On February 20, Reid interacted with the media and set the record straight.

“There’s nothing happening there,” Reid said, via Kansas City Star reporter Sam McDowell.

“I don’t know if Tyreek is healthy right now to do anything,” Reid said about Hill’s health issues. “I’m sure he’s working hard on that part of it to get that straightened out.”

Imago Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For the record, there has been no official confirmation of Hill’s return date. But health experts have expected that Hill could be out at least Week 1 of the upcoming campaign, and perhaps several games longer. Still, it’s not all bad, as the player’s message hinted at a swift recovery. Meanwhile, Hill’s market value remains uncertain.

But when considering his age and recovery timeline, teams would not sign him to a long-term contract. Instead, he could land a short contract and would have to prove his mettle. For the Chiefs, financial strains already exist. Even after restructuring quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ contract to clear $43.56 million, Kansas City still sits roughly $11 million over the salary cap. They must erase that remaining deficit to become compliant before the new league year begins next month.

They could make room by tweaking other contracts or releasing veterans, but the front office still needs clarity on who is coming or leaving. Decisions on tight end Travis Kelce’s future and a potential extension for wide receiver Rashee Rice will dictate how aggressive they can be in adding pass catchers. For now, a Tyreek Hill reunion remains up in the air for Andy Reid’s team.