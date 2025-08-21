“We Can’t Bring Our Daughter Back”: Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt’s Family Pleads After Losing Loved One to Floods

“If your heart is broken, I assure you God is near. He is gentle with your wounds. And He is still worthy — even when your soul is struggling to believe it. Trust doesn’t mean you’re over the pain. It means you’re handing it to the only One who can hold it with love and restore what was lost. For we do not grieve as those without hope.” These heartfelt words are from Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia Hunt. Indeed, this touching message of remembrance and faith echoes the profound pain of losing their 9-year-old cousin, Janie Hunt, who tragically died in the Texas floods.

Truly, the unexpected devastation has left many families grappling with loss, including the Chiefs’ owner’s family, who continue to come to terms with the loss of their young relative. This heartbreaking incident has fully captured the attention of the community, shedding light on the importance of safety measures during extreme weather events. So Tavia, who serves as the director of the Chiefs Women’s Organization, where she engages in philanthropic activities, came forward to save the lives of other girls to honor Janie’s legacy.

Hunt’s family is dealing with one of life’s most unbearable experiences with the loss of their young family member. Amid this, Anne Lindsey Hunt, the mother of the late Janie Hunt, released a heartfelt statement. “We can’t bring our daughter back. But, you can make her memory a shield for every child who will step onto a camp, but next summer.” It truly encapsulates their grief while also highlighting the urgent need for enhanced safety protocols to protect families in times of crisis.

In light of this, Tavia Hunt, who never holds back to support the community, has stepped forward to promote the Campaign for Camp Safety. Tavia showcased her support by re-sharing Campaign for Camp Safety and Anne’s joint IG post. Mrs. Hunt dropped multiple folded hands emojis.

“Help save lives and honor Janie Hunt, a victim of the @campmystichunttx floods,” the original post caption reads. They also asked fans to support by calling their state representatives for camp safety protocols. “Call your Texas State Senators and Representatives and ask them to vote ‘YES’ on #HB1 and #SB1 (camp safety reform bills),” they mentioned further.

Incredibly, this initiative is dedicated to ensuring that safety measures are prioritized in youth camps and outdoor activities, as well as in residential settings prone to flooding. Hunt family’s commitment to advocating for safety resonates loudly within the community, aiming to prevent further tragedies by raising awareness and funds to implement necessary changes. They intend to honor Janie’s memory through actions that could change the landscape of youth safety.

Clark Hunt’s family loses a cousin in the floods

Sadly, Clark Hunt’s family has also become one of those impacted by the tragedy in Texas flooding. Tavia Hunt confirmed the death of her cousin, Janie Hunt, through an IG post on July 6 . “Our hearts are broken by the devastation from the floods in Wimberly and the tragic loss of so many lives – including a precious little Hunt cousin, along with several friends’ little girls,” she mentioned in an IG post statement.

She was a camper at Camp Mystic in Kerr County, a century-old Christian summer camp exclusively for girls, where at least 27 counselors and children lost their lives. The Guadalupe River surged due to heavy rainfall, resulting in flooding. Officials reported that five campers and one counselor are still unaccounted for.

According to CBS News, the death toll has increased to 100, and dozens more are still missing. Additionally, Janie’s mom also confirmed the tragic news of her daughter’s passing. Even before she was officially declared the victim of the flood, search and rescue teams listed Janie on their Facebook page on July 4th, alongside other missing campers.

Since the news, Tavia continues to pour her condolences with faith. “How do we trust a God who is supposed to be good, all knowing and all powerful, but who allows such terrible things to happen — even to children?” Tavia Hunt wrote in one of her IG posts.

Tavia also included a number of Bible verses in the post. It highlighted “how God’s word helps us rebuild that trust when our hearts are broken.” As the Hunt family continues to mourn their deep loss, they, along with the community at large, stand united in remembrance of Janie and in commitment to making safety a priority for future generations.