“We Just Wanted to Get Out of There:” Woman Slams Horrible Experience at Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes’ Restaurant

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce see their restaurant 1587 Prime facing growing backlash

One viral experience turns a special night into something unexpectedly frustrating

A small courtroom win offered relief to the duo

While Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been dealing with their own challenges this year before returning to the NFL, their off-field venture is now facing growing scrutiny. The Kansas City Chiefs’ stars’ co-owned steakhouse, 1587 Prime, was already facing heat after a trademark lawsuit surfaced last month. But as if that wasn’t enough, Mahomes and Kelce have now landed in hot water due to a review from a dissatisfied customer.

On March 22, a viral TikTok from content creator Nicole Rose brought fresh criticism to 1587 Prime. Rose described visiting the restaurant on a Thursday night with friends, including one preparing to leave for the Army. But what should have been a memorable send-off dinner made Rose and her friends wish that they could just leave.

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“We just wanted to get out of there,” Nicole Rose said in her TikTok.

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The meal at 1587 Prime turned frustrating even before the drinks were served at Rose’s table, as her martini arrived 45 minutes after it was ordered. When the drink finally arrived, Rose revealed that it wasn’t even the one she ordered. From there, the experience apparently turned worse for Rose and her friends. Rose recalled that no one at Mahomes and Kelce’s restaurant explained to her table how the drink service worked. But a bar cart presentation was apparently part of the experience at 1587 Prime.

Then, instead of explaining to Rose and her friends what to do next, a server at 1587 Prime dropped off papers, asked the customers to fill them out, and disappeared. Twenty-five minutes later, someone finally showed up to prepare the martini tableside, but according to Rose, it was “not a real great experience.” Still, the drink came with a hefty $33 price tag at 1587 Prime.

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Rose further recalled that when her friend’s beer ran out, they had to actively search for a server to get a refill. Meanwhile, their fried chicken order arrived before their drinks, and Rose claimed its taste didn’t justify the $25 cost. Finally, when it was time for the main dish, which is the steak at Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s restaurant, Rose revealed that the order was forgotten.

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By the time the sauces arrived, one of Rose’s friends had already finished eating her steak. But Rose herself was still waiting, hesitant to even cut into her steak because of how it had been cooked.

“My $100 steak was incorrectly cooked,” Rose revealed. “Couldn’t even find the server to save your life. So just had to go with it, I guess.”

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That’s a difficult reality to imagine at a premium steakhouse like 1587 Prime that builds its menu around locally sourced beef, along with Japanese A5 cuts and American Wagyu. But Rose isn’t the only one raising concerns about the dining experience at 1587 Prime. Even before her TikTok gained traction, food critic Liz Cook had already delivered a harsh review of 1587 Prime. After visiting twice, Cook pointed out similar issues, particularly with the steaks.

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“The main trouble with 1587 Prime isn’t its childlike idea of luxury.” Liz Cook wrote in her review for Defector. “It’s that it’s a steakhouse that doesn’t nail the steaks.”

Cook noted in her review that the steaks she ordered were either overcooked or too thin, and in one instance, her meal even arrived without a steak knife. Add to that the pricing, with her most expensive steak costing $78, and it made the overall experience worse for her.

In Rose’s case, the total bill came out to $650 for her table, and that’s a steep price for an experience that left them frustrated. Nevertheless, Rose did highlight a couple of good things during her dining experience at 1587 Prime. Rose praised the broccolini with chili as “ten out of ten” and called the Parker House rolls “hands down the best rolls I’ve ever had at any restaurant.”

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Ultimately, Rose also compared her visit to Gibson’s in Chicago, saying she preferred that steakhouse by a wide margin. While criticism of the restaurant grows, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce recently got some good news in court with the joint venture.

Mahomes and Kelce have won a small battle in the lawsuit against 1587 Prime

On February 17, 2026, 1587 Sneakers filed a lawsuit against the owners of 1587 Prime, alleging trademark and apparel infringement. The company argued that Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s use of “1587 PRIME” and “1587” for both the restaurant and merchandise has confused their consumers and infringed on 1587 Sneakers’ brand.

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1587 Sneakers even requested an emergency court order in the case to temporarily shut down 1587 Prime. But earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald declined to grant that request. Buchwald explained that the complaint failed to clearly show that the New York court had jurisdiction over the defendants or that the case belonged in that district. Buchwald also pointed out a “significant delay” by the plaintiff in seeking emergency relief.

1587 Sneakers has reportedly used the “1587” mark since April 2023 for footwear and apparel sold nationwide. However, the company only applied for trademarks in October 2025, which was just one month after 1587 Prime opened in Kansas City. That timing could weaken the 1587 Sneakers’ case against the Chiefs stars.

Additionally, Judge Buchwald noted that there was no clear indication that the defendants had even been properly served. So, for now, Buchwald left the door open for future motions once those issues are resolved. Ultimately, while this ruling doesn’t end the lawsuit, it does give Mahomes and Kelce a bit of breathing room, who opened their restaurant on their jersey numbers (15 & 87), while they tackle the issues with their restaurant.