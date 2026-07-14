“We Were More Worried About Trey Smith”: Chiefs Super Bowl Champ Undermined by NFL Executives in Latest ESPN Rankings

Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey has spent five seasons erasing pressure and protecting Patrick Mahomes. But Humphrey’s quiet dominance has just taken a public hit from the people whose opinions actually shape game plans.

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ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler polled more than 70 executives, coaches, and scouts on the league’s top interior offensive linemen for 2026. Humphrey landed at No. 3 on that list, down two spots from the No. 1 rank last year. But more than the drop, an NFL defensive coach’s explanation had almost nothing to do with Humphrey’s own tape.

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“We didn’t game-plan much for him, if at all,” the coach said, per Fowler. “We were more worried about Trey Smith.”

Both Smith and Humphrey joined the team in 2021 and have now spent half a decade protecting Mahomes, but undermining Humphrey by admitting teams hardly ever game-planned for a 2x Super Bowl champ like him carries a sting that won’t easily be erased. Still, an NFL executive saw the positives Humphrey brought to the team and used them to justify his Top 3 rank in the same piece.

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Imago September 14, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey 52 is seen after an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250914_zma_c04_682 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

“He’s got an unorthodox style of play, but one he gets a hold of you, it’s really hard to shake,” the exec said, per Fowler. “He’s been really consistent and consistently the best center in the league. He runs the show well and is ultra physical and athletic.”

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When the NFL Top 100 list released its player rankings (100 – 93), they handed Humphrey the No. 94 spot, down one rank from the year before. After watching him line up for 1,093 offensive snaps, while only allowing one sack, 2 hits, and 8 pressures.

Last season, Humphrey posted an 88.8 overall PFF grade – best among 40 qualified centers, with an 84.1 pass-block grade that ranked first at the position, and an 88.5 run-lock grade that ranked second.

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As for Trey Smith, his numbers tell a different story than what the coach’s quote implies. His overall PFF grade sat at 68.5, ranked 27th among 81 qualified guards, with a 63.0 run-block grade that ranked 42nd. He allowed 16 pressures, 1 sack, and 2 hits before an ankle injury sidelined him after 12 starts last season.

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports ranked Creed Humphrey 23rd on his 2026 Top 100, calling him the league’s best center, someone who displays “the ability to move people in the run game and excel in pass protection.”

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Humphrey doesn’t need a coach’s fear to validate his presence on KC’s offensive line. He’s started every game since 2021 and made his fourth straight Pro Bowl. For the Chiefs Kingdom, he’s the No. 1 center in the league, regardless of what any coaching assessment or grade says.