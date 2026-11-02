“Weakest Call I Have Ever Seen”: Brittany Mahomes Blasts NFL Officials After Controversial Late Decision Went Against Chiefs During Broncos Clash

The Kansas City Chiefs recorded their second consecutive loss with a 28-24 defeat against the Denver Broncos in Week 8. But even though it was an exciting game, it wasn’t free from controversy. It even drew a bit of criticism from Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You can’t tell me you call that on a game winning TD, oh wait yeah I can cause it’s us 🙂,” Brittany Mahomes wrote on her Instagram Story about how the Week 8 game ended. “That was the weakest call I have ever seen, you can’t tell me otherwise.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs had an 11-point lead by the end of the third quarter. However, things got out of control when the Broncos scored two touchdowns in 15 minutes. Of course, Patrick Mahomes had a chance for a comeback with a potential touchdown.

The score was 28-24, with the Broncos in the lead. With just four seconds remaining on the clock, the Chiefs appeared to have found the end zone when Patrick Mahomes connected with Rashee Rice on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. The touchdown could have given Kansas City the win, but the celebration was cut short by a false start penalty on right tackle Jaylon Moore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials wiped out the play, taking the potential game-winning score off the board. Furthermore, it added a five-yard penalty for the Chiefs.

In the final play, Malcolm Roach sacked the Chiefs quarterback, who was in his quest to score a game-winning touchdown. And that ended the case for the Chiefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brittany was certainly infuriated with the late-game penalty. For years, rival fanbases have accused the NFL of giving Mahomes and the Chiefs every late-game whistle, making Brittany’s sarcastic jab at the officials all the more ironic.

But this time, even Chiefs head coach Andy Reid believed that it wasn’t really a false start.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t see it,” Reid said following the Week 8 loss. “That’s one man’s opinion. I saw him move his head, but I didn’t see a false start.”

However, the Chiefs’ head coach also acknowledged that Kansas City lost 105 yards because of 11 penalties in the Week 8 game. Meanwhile, the Broncos lost only 45 yards in six penalties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought the guys battled like crazy,” the head coach said. “We had over 100 yards in penalties. We’ve got to take care of that.”

Nevertheless, Mahomes tried his best. He threw for 321 yards, scored three touchdowns, and had no interceptions throughout the game. But the Broncos’ defense was just a bit too good in the final quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kansas City Chiefs are walking away with a 5-2 record. For now, they need to focus on the Week 9 game against the New York Jets, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 8. But first, Reid’s squad must tighten up their discipline in the trenches.