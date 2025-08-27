Wedding Bells Ring for Patrick Mahomes’ Coach As Chiefs QB Sends His Congratulations

“Send me your location,” Bobby Stroupe, Patrick Mahomes’ fitness trainer, fired back on X, turning a radio rant into a full-blown challenge. Kevin Kietzman had gone off on his podcast, calling Patrick Mahomes “fat” and mocking his so-called vacation belly. Cheap shots at a three-time Super Bowl champ? Stroupe wasn’t having it. He clapped back with an open invite: come survive an NFL-style workout before talking body fat percentages. That incident was a testament of the bonding between the Chiefs‘ QB and his trainer. Now, while the football world keeps its eyes on Mahomes, Stroupe himself just stepped into a new chapter: marriage.

He posted the full proposal video on Instagram that felt less like a perfect play and more like the kind you don’t forget. Stroupe got down on one knee, and the soundtrack? A mix of MGK’s Sun to Me and Leon Bridges’ Beyond. His caption was as simple as it was raw: “Say plzz Yes.” Carlee Jo Caponetto, her best friend, who is also the owner of Kansas City’s luxury beauty resort The Novello, was surprised in the best way. “Oh my God… No! You guys are so mean!” she squeaked, half laughing, half crying, unable to process what was unfolding.

Stroupe kept it steady. “I want to get old with you. Will you marry me? You might as well,” he said, smiling through the nerves. Her voice cracked, and all she could muster was, “My fingers are swollen!” But swollen or not, the ring slid on. Then came the simplest, truest words—the kind you don’t need to rehearse. They exchanged a soft “I love you,” arms wrapped tightly around each other. The softhearted moment captured everyone’s attention.

And of course, QB1 was right there, sending his love and congratulations. Mahomes couldn’t hold himself back from dropping, “Congrats!!!” The man who’s helped Patrick Mahomes keep bouncing back, their respect is based on mutual admiration.

The relationship between them has always gone deeper than quarterback and coach. Remember when people mocked that “dad bod”? Stroupe didn’t just defend it. He knows it’s a weapon. He built it that way, layering Mahomes’s body through his signature “cake system”—eight levels of training that balance strength, endurance, and survival. From four-hour grind sessions to 90-minute tune-ups, their work blends science with survival, ensuring Mahomes can take a hit from a 300-pound lineman and still get back up like nothing.

Patrick Mahomes’ training routine: Built for Sundays

When Patrick Mahomes walked in last season, the mission was more than winning. Heavier pulls and deadlifts. Sharper torque when he twists that rocket arm. That’s what Bobby Stroupe was chasing with his quarterback. And just before the Eagles showdown in the Super Bowl, Mahomes was grinding through the toughest sessions of his year, every rep a reminder that greatness is built in the shadows of the weight room. Who else is doing gymnastics, martial arts, and even javelin-based drills to sharpen their game? Only Mahomes. Only Stroupe.

The routine is a chessboard, not a treadmill. The Monday after the hits, he’s back at it. Tuesday, another grind. Friday, the final tune-up before the bright lights. Mobility drills and soft tissue work to keep the body loose. And just before kickoff, Stroupe throws down the hardest, shortest session of the week, testing every limit before Mahomes tests every defense. It’s calculated chaos, the kind of routine that explains how he’s been sacked 148 times, hit 357 times, and still rises like it’s nothing. How many quarterbacks can say that?

Of course, fans love to laugh about the “dad bod.” But Stroupe doesn’t see flab—he sees armor. “I’ll be the first to tell you that I think an NFL quarterback should have at least 14% body fat,” he told PEOPLE. Makes sense, doesn’t it? A little extra cushion to absorb a season that chews up bodies every Sunday. And while offseason sessions run four to five days a week, Mahomes’ reality has shifted—he’s now a 29-year-old father of two. Between diapers, family time, and film study, Stroupe and Mahomes fit the work in where they can. Because in football, as in life, balance is everything.