“What Do You Come Back For?”: Tony Gonzalez’s Strong Retirement Message to Travis Kelce Amid Chiefs’ Rebuild

After the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 15 loss officially ended their playoff hopes, retirement talk around Travis Kelce has only intensified. The veteran tight end is in the final year of his contract, engaged to popstar Taylor Swift, and thriving off the field as a podcast co-host. So, does football still top his list? NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez doesn’t think the answer is that simple.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tony Gonzalez retired at 36, the same age Travis Kelce is now. So, he knows exactly what this moment in his football career feels like for Kelce. As such, recently, on the recent episode of the Dan Patrick Show, he made it clear that Kelce faces a massive decision ahead.

“I think right now he’s [Travis Kelce] got a big decision to make,” Tony Gonzalez said when asked about his advice to Travis Kelce regarding his future plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously, he can still play. He’s still putting up numbers. He’s getting it done, and it ain’t what it used to be, and everybody knows that. But I think for him it’s also, ‘What do you come back for?’ You have to look at that.”

Imago November 28, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 warms up prior a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. – ZUMAm67_ 20251128_zaf_m67_010 Copyright: xChrisxTorresx

That question posed by Tony Gonzalez hits hard. Travis Kelce has given the Chiefs 13 seasons, multiple playoff runs, and countless iconic moments. But is there enough left on the table to justify another grind-heavy season? Gonzalez suggested that Kelce now has to weigh the bigger picture, and the situation in Kansas City adds another wrinkle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, obviously, the quarterback going down with Pat [Mahomes], are they rebuilding now? Probably heading towards that way,” said Gonzalez. “It’s a tough decision, but for him, what an amazing career. And, if I were in his situation, I don’t know what I would do.”

So, Gonzalez hinted that the Chiefs could be heading toward a rebuild next season. That reality could make the future plans with the Chiefs even tougher for Travis Kelce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This is a developing story… Stay tuned for more updates.