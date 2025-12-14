What Happened to Chris Jones? Chiefs DT Limps Off the Field After Brutal Injury vs. Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs‘ defensive tackle Chris Jones crumpled into the turf in a way that left Arrowhead Stadium cold. The 31-year-old All-Pro star went out limping in the third quarter. The injury happened when the teams were tied at 13 points, and the Chargers held possession. Jones fell to the ground and was seen limping off the field after stretching his left leg.

However, the defensive tackle made his way back to the sidelines, with the medical staff focusing on his left hamstring. Jones was seen exiting the field after a second-and-five play that resulted in a five-yard pickup for Justin Herbert and the Chargers. The injury forced the Los Angeles Chargers to settle for a game-tying field goal right at the start of the second half.

This marked the Chiefs’ fourth injury within five plays. The Chiefs’ fans saw cornerbacks Kevin Knowles and Jaylen Watson, as well as linebacker Nick Bolton, needing medical attention, leaving a huge gap open in the defense. Watson was in terrific form before going out. The 27-year-old had four tackles, one sack, and one quarterback hit, after which he had to exit the game.

Fortunately, three of them did not take a lot of time. The coach quickly re-inserted Bolton, Jones, and Watson. Jones followed them after he visited the medical tent, with the Chargers facing third-and-11 near midfield.

Imago September 14, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones 95 is seen during warmups before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250914_zma_c04_587 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

It seems like an injury bug has bitten the Chiefs. They entered the game against the Chargers without three starting offensive linemen, wide receiver Hollywood Brown, cornerback Trent McDuffie, and safety Deon Bush.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce lead the Chiefs’ offense, earning much of the credit for the team’s success. However, Chris Jones has established himself as one of the most valuable players for the team, thanks to his outstanding defensive efforts. Furthermore, Jones talks like a leader and has the respect of the locker room.

He reflected his leadership ability before the must-win game against the Chargers.

Chris Jones instills belief in the team

The Chiefs lost four of their last five games and now sit with a 6-7 record. On December 11, the media asked Jones if the team might miss the playoffs.

Jones has been part of the locker room since 2016. However, the Chiefs will need this win badly to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.