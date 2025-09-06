brand-logo
What Happened to Drue Tranquill? Chiefs LB Injured vs Chargers

Sep 5, 2025

Another tough night for the Chiefdom. Just when the City of Fountains was still dealing with Travis Kelce’s scare and Xavier Worthy’s shoulder mishap that ruled the rookie out, another name hit the injury sheet. This time it was Drue Tranquill, the linebacker who has been a steady presence on the defense.

Inside Arrowhead Stadium, the mood shifted quickly as fans watched yet another starter head to the sideline. For a team that thrives on depth and chemistry, these setbacks are starting to pile up in the worst possible way. Adding to the concern, Sports Journalist Justin David Kish reported live, “Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill is down on the field.” That one line sent a wave of silence through Chiefdom, because whispers of his back flaring up again are hard to ignore. After all, a re-aggravation of that injury could put his availability for the season in question.

In Week 1 against the Chargers, Drue Tranquill’s night took a tough turn when a teammate accidentally fell on his leg in the third quarter, leaving him shaken up. It wasn’t even the first time that the Chiefs lost a player to friendly fire, making the setback even more frustrating.

And with the AFC already shaping up to be a brutal race, the Chiefs can’t afford to lose more key pieces.

