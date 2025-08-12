When Will New Heights Podcast Air With Taylor Swift? All You Need to Know About Jason & Travis Kelce’s Show and Timings

Fans have always lost their cool whenever pop icon Taylor Swift is spotted alongside Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce enjoying a sweet moment. Now, the Kelce brothers have fueled the frenzy again, dropping a headline-making surprise for the league’s favorite celebrity couple. On their hit podcast “New Heights,” hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, a “VERY special guest” is set to join in the conversation. If you haven’t guessed by now, it is Taylor Swift! Known for their sharp humor and controversy-stirring takes, the brothers have turned their show into a magnet for both football diehards and pop culture followers.

When the Kelce brothers shared the thumbnail for their next podcast, fans locked in on one detail, smelling an announcement. Jason wore Swift merch, but the orange background grabbed even more attention. The color mirrored the shade featured in a new 12-slide post from Taylor Nation, Swift’s official marketing team. Soon after, Taylor Nation dropped the confirmation. The caption read, “It’s happening!!!!!! Taylor will be on New Heights this Wednesday at 7pm ET!!!!” The internet exploded. The appearance was officially set for August 13 at 7 p.m. ET.

The teaser clip sealed the deal of an upcoming collab. Swift sat beside Travis Kelce, who wore a blue hoodie. “It’s such a nice color on you,” she told him. He grinned. “Yeah, it’s the color of your eyes, sweetie. That’s why we match so well.” Then Swift brought the energy. “We’re about to do a f—— podcast!” she declared. The exchange sent fans spiraling, proving the Kelce-Swift universe knows exactly how to keep the spotlight.

Taylor Swift’s connection to the number 13 goes way back in time. She has woven it into her career for years, starting when she drew “13” on her hand during the Fearless Tour in 2009. She was born on the 13th, turned 13 on a Friday the 13th, and saw her debut album go gold in 13 weeks. Her first hit had a 13-second intro, and she often places her most important tracks at Track 13. This NFL season adds another layer as it marks Travis Kelce’s 13th year in the league. Symbolism is right up Taylor’s alley.

Online detectives have been relentless in their hunt for clues. The latest theory has been confirmed. The blacked-out figure on the promotional poster for the upcoming “New Heights” podcast episode is none other than Swift herself. But if fan speculations turn out to be true, it is more than just wholesome couple moments.

What’s next for Taylor Swift?

Taylor has always been a marketing genius, and this time the focus is on the glittery citrus-like orange color. The glittery orange background could signal the theme for Taylor’s next Eras Tour chapter or even a new album. Swifties had their radar on high alert after Taylor Nation shared an Instagram post on August 11. The caption read, “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…’ ❤️‍🔥.” The 12-photo carousel showcased orange bodysuits and dresses from the Eras Tour and even featured a moment with Sabrina Carpenter from the New Orleans surprise set. The color choice had fans buzzing.

Her official website has now joined the frenzy. A countdown sits on the homepage, and the same glittery orange background dominates. The text reads, “Expires August 12 at 12:12AM ET,” written in sage green. Online, speculation and theory threads are multiplying by the hour.

After all, these two star-crossed lovers are a headline machine. The Kelce brothers launched “New Heights” in September 2022, but the show surged again in the summer of 2023 with the rise of Travis and Swift’s relationship. It now boasts over 2.5 million subscribers. By 2024, trophies piled up, charts stayed conquered, and the Kelce brothers inked a blockbuster Amazon Wondery deal worth over $100 million. All that from two guys chopping it up about ball, brotherhood, and whatever chaos came to mind. And this year they promise to top it all.

Remember how during her last Eras Tour run, Swift changed the lyrics to, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” Now, fans are counting down not just to Taylor’s news but also to spotting Travis in the crowd, splitting his focus between Andy Reid’s game plan and cheering for Swift.