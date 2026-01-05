Who Is Hollywood Brown’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About His Parents, Children, Ethnicity and Family

Essentials Inside The Story Behind Hollywood Brown's on-field success is a tight inner circle that shaped his journey long before the NFL spotlight

From quiet family sacrifices to a powerful support system, his personal story carries layers most fans rarely hear about

One interesting family connection adds another fascinating chapter to the legacy he continues to build

Who Is Hollywood Brown’s Wife, Zoei Billions?

Success runs in the Brown family. Hollywood Brown is an elite player, earning $11 million a year at the Chiefs, while his

Does Hollywood Brown Have Children?

wife, Zoei Billions , is an entrepreneur running two businesses. She is the Chief of Business Development at Platinum Pro Capital, a company operating in the real estate sector. Additionally, she co-founded MZ Investments, a private equity firm. With a hustling mentality, she balances her household responsibilities and career effectively.

Yes, Hollywood Brown and Zoei Billions have two children. After they started dating, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, in March 2019. His name is Zaxton. Later, they became parents for the second time. But this time, they decided to hide the identity of their second child on social media. Zoei often gives a preview of her children’s lives through social media. And the Brown family is also frequently spotted during NFL games.

Who Are Hollywood Brown’s Parents?

Edwin Brown and Shannon James are the parents of the Chiefs’ wide receiver. Despite his father’s presence, Shannon James primarily raised him as a single mother. However, Marquise faced a lot of hardship, as his mother suffered health complications that have not yet been revealed publicly.

Who are Hollywood Brown’s siblings?

Hollywood Brown has one sibling, his older sister, Shanice Brown. The Chiefs’ offensive player shares close relationships with his mother and elder sister. While he is a millionaire now, his sister provided financial support in college by sending money. Applauding her brother’s fighting mentality, she told OU Daily in a 2018 interview:

“You think you are too big or have roadblocks keeping you from your dreams, and most people would give up. But he didn’t.”

Is Hollywood Brown Related to Antonio Brown?

Yes, the wide receiver gene is strong in the Brown family, and their similar last names aren’t just a coincidence; they are cousins. When the Chiefs’ wide receiver made his NFL debut, Antonio was still an active talent, mentoring and preparing the younger cousin for the league. As they played as wide receivers and came from the same family, it was a remarkable learning process for Hollywood in college.

Antonio’s father and Hollywood Brown’s uncle were Arena Football League legends. However, his father, Edwin Brown, didn’t have football accolades like Antonio’s, nor was he involved in his upbringing.

Where Is Hollywood Brown From, and what is His Nationality?

Marquise Brown is 28 years old, born June 4, 1997, in Hollywood, not California, but Florida, which is the reason behind the nickname ‘Hollywood.’ Moreover, he attended his school in Florida, meaning he was raised and trained in the Sunshine State and America.

He went out of the state for college. First, he attended College of Canyons in California before switching to Oklahoma, which eventually secured his NFL draft.

What Is Hollywood Brown’s Ethnicity?

Hollywood Brown’s Ethnic background is African-American, and there are no extensive public details regarding his parents’ background.

The

wide receiver is rooted in Christian faith . Both he and his wife Zoei were baptized in 2025, whereas he is seen wearing accessories conveying religious messages. Even his Instagram bio reads ‘GODSCHILD’ with a cross sign.