Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Colts vs. Chiefs? Life, Net Worth & More About Maelyn Jarmon

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Indianapolis Colts at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. As the NFL celebrates American Indian Heritage Month, special guests will be present at the venue. Besides the individuals representing the culture, the game will feature a former winner of The Voice and a familiar face to NFL fans singing the national anthem before the match.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who will perform the national anthem at the Colts vs. the Chiefs?

The Indianapolis Colts vs. the Kansas City Chiefs will begin after Maelyn Jarmon sings the national anthem. She has previously performed at several NFL events, and it won’t be her first time performing at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The singer was born on December 8, 1992, in Frisco, Texas. At the age of 17, she moved to New York with her parents. She stayed there for nine years before she got an invitation to audition for The Voice in 2019. Maelyn specialized in indie, pop, and folk music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maelyn Jarmon’s net worth and career

According to The Things, Maelyn Jarmon has an estimated net worth of $500,000. On winning The Voice Season 16, she earned $100,000 and released a single called “Wait for You” on Spotify, which is one of her primary sources of income. The song was streamed several thousand times on Spotify. The indie singer even starred in a play called The Last Five Years in February 2024. During her time on The Voice, she was under the guidance of John Legend, who helped her become the best version of herself and kick-start her career.

NFL is not the only place that Maelyn Jarmon has sung at. Previously, she sang the national anthem at A Capital Fourth on July 4, 2019. Speaking about earnings, although NFL never revealed a structured detail for the national anthem performers, they are reportedly paid through a union scale payment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the financial benefits, the national anthem performers receive numerous perks. While some are recorded, others are not. The performers get free match tickets and a large audience to perform for. An excellent performance will increase their popularity, leading to increased income from future sources. More than the physically present individuals, many more people view it on television, thus helping with an identity push.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

How does singing at a halftime game impact artists?

Every year, the Super Bowl features a globally popular artist performing during the halftime show. The last three decades have seen popular names like Michael Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and many more perform at the Super Bowl.

For artists like Maelyn Jarmon, it is the perfect spot to showcase their talent. The halftime show is a popular global phenomenon, and every artist wants to perform there. Multiple artists have benefited from a surge in streams of their songs, an increased follower count, and a sudden rise in record sales, etc. More than the money, it is the exposure that is more lucrative to the performers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maelyn Jarmon’s social media handles

Being a popular singer, Maelyn Jarmon has social media platforms to stay connected with her fans. She has an Instagram account, where she has 61.9k followers. The singer also has a YouTube channel with 13.9k subscribers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC’s The Voice (@nbcthevoice) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Maelyn Jarmon is a familiar face for NFL fans. Every time she performs, more people become aware of her. It is a perfect way to increase the follower count. While the Super Bowl halftime show is still far away, hard work and dedication will probably help her get there.