Why Is Taylor Swift Not at Chiefs Game vs. Colts? What We Know About Travis Kelce’s Fiancée’s Whereabouts

With the Kansas City Chiefs continuing a challenging season with a 5-5 record, their supporters have also missed the presence of a key superfan. This is none other than global pop sensation and fiancée of tight end Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift. The “Opalite” singer, often a regular at Chiefs’ games, was not present for the matchup against the Denver Broncos and similarly absent from Arrowhead during the Week 12 clash against the Indianapolis Colts. Though there hasn’t been an official confirmation, a recent report may reveal the reason behind her absence.

According to Us Weekly magazine, Taylor Swift has decided to maintain a low profile in an effort to avoid the “excessive” attention she has garnered at NFL games.

“She’s kept a noticeably lower profile because the attention on her was ‘getting too excessive,’” the report by US Weekly revealed.

But this does not mean the 14-time Grammy Award winner hasn’t attended any games this season. So far, Taylor Swift had attended all five of Kansas City’s home games at Arrowhead Stadium until this matchup against the Colts. It’s been revealed that the Fate of Ophelia singer prefers attending home games as she has built great trust with the stadium security staff, as she has been performing at Arrowhead since 2011.

This decision to evade attention may stem from the fact that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are gearing up for a new chapter of their lives after the Chiefs tight end proposed to Swift back in August after two years of dating. With a wedding soon on the cards, the couple has taken a low-key approach to their rather extravagant lives.

“Taylor and Travis are really chill. On a typical night in, they’re usually having dinner and figuring out what to stream. It’s very domestic and calm,” US Weekly reported.

Looking forward to the Swelce wedding, there have been some recent revelations about the grand ceremony.

What do we know about the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding?

Ever since news about Travis Kelce’s proposal made the rounds, Swifties around the globe have been eagerly waiting for details about their wedding. Though there have only been rumors, a report by Page Six shared several key details about the ceremony. The couple is set to tie the knot at Taylor Swift’s estate in Rhode Island.

The report revealed that Swift is using her proposal and incorporating it into her wedding as she wants to plant red roses, hydrangeas, orchids, and peonies “months in advance,” at the wedding venue..

“She wants the entire celebration to feel like a wave of flowers, with arrangements of white, purple, and pink orchids, plus blue, white, and pink hydrangeas, and peonies in pink, white, and red tones,” the source in the report revealed.

To create this picturesque wedding, the couple is willing to “spend $1.2 million on the landscaping alone, including gardeners, experts, and added security, so the ceremony remains a private affair. If the plans continue as reported, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding could go down as one of the most memorable pop-cultural celebrations in years.