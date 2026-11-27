The Kansas City Chiefs had a disappointing 13-10 defeat against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night. The loss only increased their struggles in the season, where every game carries playoff implications. While Patrick Mahomes and the offense failed to deliver when it mattered most, the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also came under scrutiny after missing a critical chance late in the game.

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Speaking on the Nightcap podcast, NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe said, “Travis Kelce, bro, I got you tabbed as the greatest tight end to ever play the game. Why would you get lazy with your head on that play? You know, the ball’s got to come out. You see how lazy he was with his head? He swam over the guy. The guy dropped him. He’s wide open. All he has to do is get his head around.”

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“He can get out of bounds. We know that for sure. Guy might miss a tackle. You might take it to the house. He got lazy. And in a situation like this, when the elements are, you’ve got to have your antenna up, your Spidey senses, because it’s raining. It’s cold.”

Travis Kelce‘s performance has now drawn criticism from the NFL legend, who questioned his decision-making. He was frustrated that Kelce did not recognize the opportunity to extend the Chiefs’ final offensive possession and was careless. Even after acknowledging the tight end’s profile, he felt Kelce’s concentration was not where it needed to be during such a decisive moment.

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The criticism was heavy, given how Kelce performed against the Bills. He finished the game with four catches on seven targets for 71 yards and no touchdowns. Among Kelce’s three misses, one came at a crucial time of the game.

The Rice Call Didn’t Beat the Chiefs. 26 Seconds Did.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the call. Nobody’s talking about the last 26 seconds. Newscom World via Imago Chance to win30 % before the call42 % Yes, the call hurt. 42% became 30%. 10203040 Ruled no catch Chiefs’ 9 The verdict Blame the call if you like. The Chiefs had the ball last. The Chiefs’ chance to win, in three steps: 1 The call: 42% down to 30% 2 The ball back: up to 54% 3 Three mistakes: down to zero Chance to win from a play-by-play win probability model. Bills 13, Chiefs 10. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Three plays decided this game. None was the call. That should have been it. It wasn’t. Better off than before the call. So how did they lose? 54% to zero. Not one of them was a referee. The call cost field position. The last 26 seconds cost the game.

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With just 20 seconds left and the game tied at 10-10, Patrick Mahomes dropped back to pass. He threw the ball downfield to Kelce, who was late turning his head to look for it. The ball fell right beside him. The Chiefs then punted for 45 yards, and Bills wide receiver Greg Dortch returned it 17 yards. Buffalo followed that up with a field goal to win the game 13-10.

If Kelce had caught that pass and scored, the Chiefs would have won their fourth game in a row after their bye week.

While the Chiefs struggled, much of it came down to the brutal weather. Playing in cold, wet conditions at Highmark Stadium, both teams dealt with heavy rain, temperatures around 34 degrees Fahrenheit (1.1 Celsius), and wind gusts up to 35 mph (56.3 kph).

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Because of the conditions, neither offense could move the ball well. The Bills finished with just 230 total yards, including 166 rushing yards, while the Chiefs ended the night with 241 total yards and 74 on the ground.

Mahomes completed just 16 of 29 passes for 174 yards, while Kansas City fought to maintain consistency on third downs. The team converted only two of its 11 third-down opportunities, while Buffalo converted nine of their 16 attempts.

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The defeat was sealed by Tyler Bass, who converted a 57-yard field goal as time expired, and the Bills achieved a glorious 13-10 victory. The win improved the Bills’ record to 10-1 while the Chiefs dropped to 8-3. It was another frustrating finish for the Chiefs, who had a chance to turn things around but failed to execute.

Now the Chiefs will be facing the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 13 matchup.