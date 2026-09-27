Wife Brittany Sends a Message to Chiefs Fandom On Game Day After Patrick Mahomes Called Out Hypocrisy

Patrick Mahomes has heard both sides of the NFL’s conversation about the Kansas City Chiefs over the past year. After a disappointing 2025 season, the quarterback and his teammates were questioned from almost every direction. Two wins into the new season, the tone has changed again.

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As the Chiefs headed into their Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Brittany Mahomes had a simple message for the fan base. The Chiefs quarterback’s wife took to Instagram from Hard Rock Stadium and made it clear that Chiefs Kingdom had once again traveled with the team.

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“Man, do I love #ChiefsKingdom show up always!!” Brittany wrote on her IG story on Sunday.

Her message came as Kansas City played its first road game of the 2026 season. The Chiefs entered Miami at 2-0 after opening the year with a 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos before escaping the Indianapolis Colts 33-30 in overtime.

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The early turnaround has also changed the conversation around Mahomes and the Chiefs. But the quarterback knows how quickly those narratives can shift.

During his press conference ahead of the Dolphins game, Mahomes was asked about the responsibility of veteran players to remind younger teammates that nothing can be taken for granted in the NFL. His answer reflected his experience of watching Kansas City go from being criticized to receiving praise again.

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“I think more than anything, who we’re playing is just staying hungry. Like, when in this league, it’s week to week,” Mahomes said. “It’s one week they’re patting you on your back, and one week they’re telling you you’re terrible.”

That lesson was particularly relevant after Kansas City went 6-11 in 2025 and missed the playoffs for the first time during Mahomes’ era. The Chiefs also went 1-9 in games decided by seven points or fewer after going 10-0 in those situations the previous season.

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Now, with the Chiefs back at 2-0, Mahomes does not want his team to become comfortable.

“All offseason we heard about how bad we were and guys were super hungry and came in with that mentality,” he said. “And I think that’s why we’ve had the success that we’ve had these first two weeks.”

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The Chiefs also made significant changes around Mahomes during the offseason. They reshaped their backfield by moving on from Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco and signing Kenneth Walker III, while adding several pieces on defense and using the No. 6 overall pick on LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

Walker immediately made an impact in Week 1, rushing for 173 yards against Denver. Mahomes, meanwhile, threw for 566 yards, five touchdowns and one interception across the first two games.

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Travis Kelce has also started strongly, recording 12 receptions for 172 yards through the opening two games.

Still, Mahomes insists Kansas City has plenty to clean up.

“So that’s what we’re preaching is like we’re nowhere near where we want to be at,” he added. “We’re still so early in the season and there’s still so much for us to learn from and so much for us to get better at.”

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With Brittany now watching from the stands in Miami, the message from the Mahomes household was just as clear: Chiefs Kingdom is still showing up. The challenge for Kansas City is making sure the team keeps the same hunger that carried it through a difficult offseason.