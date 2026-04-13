Wishes Pour In as Patrick Mahomes’ Family Celebrates Special Day

The grind of the gridiron might be on hold for Patrick Mahomes this offseason, but the Mahomes clan is keeping the energy high with a birthday celebration for a family member. Patrick Mahomes’ half-sister, Zoe Claire Mahomes, turned 12 this year on April 12, and Patrick Mahomes Sr. recently went on social media to deliver a heartfelt birthday message to his daughter.

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“Happy 12th birthday to my Zoe Claire,” wrote Mahomes Sr on Instagram, “I love you baby.”

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In addition to the heartfelt caption, the former MLB pitcher also uploaded a series of adorable pictures, featuring him and his recently turned 12-year-old daughter, from her soccer games to attending Kansas City Chiefs games and cheering for brother Patrick Mahomes.

Zoe is the youngest of the siblings with a big age gap of over 18 years, as the quarterback is currently 30 years old and will turn 31 this September.

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Zoe is the daughter of Anika Cooper and Patrick Mahomes Sr, and was born in 2015, making her the youngest child of the latter. He started dating Anika following his divorce from Randi Martin in 2006, the mother of Patrick Mahomes.

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As her father competed in Major League Baseball, and her half-brother is regarded as the greatest quarterback of this generation, Zoe also possesses major athletic credentials at a young age. She is a soccer player who has the dream of making it big in this field.

In July, 2024, at only ten years old, Zoe made a name for herself on the soccer team of her school by scoring a hat-trick. As a ten-year-old, she began playing for Sting 14G Pre-ECNL Flynn soccer club in 2024, based in Richardson, Texas. Although she has already scored several hat-tricks in her career as a forward, she primarily plays as a central midfielder.

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While the 12-year-old’s primary interest lies in the soccer field, she has also stepped into the world of flag football, which is seeing a major rise in the country. In her old Instagram clip, Zoe once posted a clip of herself playing flag football as a quarterback, following her brother’s footsteps.

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As Patrick Mahomes Sr consistently backed his son’s journey to the top, he has shown the same encouragement for his daughter’s sporting achievements, attending her games regularly. As a proud father, he also posted the trophies Zoe won in the dedicated birthday post, which saw congratulatory messages poured in.

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Congratulations pour in for Zoe Mahomes’ birthday

Although Patrick and Brittany Mahomes did not engage with the social media post, the football fans lit up the post with heartfelt messages for Zoe.

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“Happy Birthday Zoe!!’ wrote Jacquelyn Dahl, the marketing executive of the Patrick Mahomes, while the former MLB star, Junior Spivey, shared a similar statement in his comment.

“Happy Birthday Zoe!!” Spivey noted.

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With Zoe turning 12, she is officially hitting the pre-teen stage. One user warmly congratulated her on entering the pre-teen phase of her life.

“Aw, happy pre-teen birthday to your lovely daughter Zoe!” said the Instagram user.

Amid the warm wishes, one user mentioned how she inherited her father’s adorable cheeks.

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“She has her dads cheeks.” noted the user.

As her goal count continues to rise, Patrick Mahomes Sr will be hoping that she will make this year count, where her competition will get more challenging.