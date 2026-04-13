Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeNFL

Wishes Pour In as Patrick Mahomes’ Family Celebrates Special Day

Avik Das

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 13, 2026 | 12:50 PM EDT

HomeNFL

Wishes Pour In as Patrick Mahomes’ Family Celebrates Special Day

Avik Das

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 13, 2026 | 12:50 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The grind of the gridiron might be on hold for Patrick Mahomes this offseason, but the Mahomes clan is keeping the energy high with a birthday celebration for a family member. Patrick Mahomes’ half-sister, Zoe Claire Mahomes, turned 12 this year on April 12, and Patrick Mahomes Sr. recently went on social media to deliver a heartfelt birthday message to his daughter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Happy 12th birthday to my Zoe Claire,” wrote Mahomes Sr on Instagram, “I love you baby.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the heartfelt caption, the former MLB pitcher also uploaded a series of adorable pictures, featuring him and his recently turned 12-year-old daughter, from her soccer games to attending Kansas City Chiefs games and cheering for brother Patrick Mahomes.

Top Stories

Image for Chiefs & Cowboys Draft Target Rueben Bain Jr. Under Investigation by Several NFL Teams Over Worrying 2024 Incident

13 hrs ago

Image for Cowboys Star, Who Received Three-Year Extension, Faces Felony Charges After Arrest

2 days ago

Image for “RIP”: Darius Slay, Chad Johnson & Others Mourn UFL Star Who Tragically Passes Away at 30 After Fatal Car Accident

6 hrs ago

Image for “You’ll Get Fired”: Ex-ESPN Reporter Calls Out Network Over Gender-Based Double Standard

20 hrs ago

Image for “It Was So Tough”: Ex-Eagles Safety Reveals How Nick Sirianni Supported Him After Son’s Premature Birth During Trade

4 hrs ago

Zoe is the youngest of the siblings with a big age gap of over 18 years, as the quarterback is currently 30 years old and will turn 31 this September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tony Paulines
Where Do the Osu Still Lack Elite Talent?

Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick.

Pick your positions. Get Tony’s top 5:

View this post on Instagram

Expand Post

Zoe is the daughter of Anika Cooper and Patrick Mahomes Sr, and was born in 2015, making her the youngest child of the latter. He started dating Anika following his divorce from Randi Martin in 2006, the mother of Patrick Mahomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

As her father competed in Major League Baseball, and her half-brother is regarded as the greatest quarterback of this generation, Zoe also possesses major athletic credentials at a young age. She is a soccer player who has the dream of making it big in this field.

In July, 2024, at only ten years old, Zoe made a name for herself on the soccer team of her school by scoring a hat-trick. As a ten-year-old, she began playing for Sting 14G Pre-ECNL Flynn soccer club in 2024, based in Richardson, Texas. Although she has already scored several hat-tricks in her career as a forward, she primarily plays as a central midfielder.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the 12-year-old’s primary interest lies in the soccer field, she has also stepped into the world of flag football, which is seeing a major rise in the country. In her old Instagram clip, Zoe once posted a clip of herself playing flag football as a quarterback, following her brother’s footsteps.

View this post on Instagram

Expand Post


As Patrick Mahomes Sr consistently backed his son’s journey to the top, he has shown the same encouragement for his daughter’s sporting achievements, attending her games regularly. As a proud father, he also posted the trophies Zoe won in the dedicated birthday post, which saw congratulatory messages poured in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulations pour in for Zoe Mahomes’ birthday

Although Patrick and Brittany Mahomes did not engage with the social media post, the football fans lit up the post with heartfelt messages for Zoe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Happy Birthday Zoe!!’ wrote Jacquelyn Dahl, the marketing executive of the Patrick Mahomes, while the former MLB star, Junior Spivey, shared a similar statement in his comment.

“Happy Birthday Zoe!!” Spivey noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Zoe turning 12, she is officially hitting the pre-teen stage. One user warmly congratulated her on entering the pre-teen phase of her life.

“Aw, happy pre-teen birthday to your lovely daughter Zoe!” said the Instagram user.

Amid the warm wishes, one user mentioned how she inherited her father’s adorable cheeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She has her dads cheeks.” noted the user.

As her goal count continues to rise, Patrick Mahomes Sr will be hoping that she will make this year count, where her competition will get more challenging.

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Avik Das

295 Articles

Avik Das is an NFL journalist at Essentially Sports, where he brings sharp insight to the league's biggest games and players. He is a fan of the Indianapolis Colts due to his family ties to the city. He loves following quarterbacks across the league, with Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady remaining his personal favorites. A graduate in English Literature, Avik possesses seven years of writing experience across top sports media brands prior to joining ES. Alongside the NFL, he has a strong understanding of professional wrestling and MMA, gained through years of newsroom experience in the combat sports field. He adds his sharp sports IQ, creative thinking, and storytelling ability to every story.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Aatreyi Sarkar

ADVERTISEMENT