Wishes Pour In From Charissa Thompson as Patrick Mahomes Makes Personal Announcement on Baby Golden

One year ago, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, welcomed their third child into the world, and on Monday, January 12, 2026, their youngest daughter hit a major milestone. While Mahomes navigates one of the most challenging stretches of his career, the family announcement provided a welcome moment of joy.

“Celebrated our Golden girl” Brittany and Patrick added in the caption on an Instagram reel, “with the best crew.”

The couple organized a daisy-themed birthday party to honor their youngest daughter, Golden’s first year. They shared the video montage on Instagram, which showcased cute Golden Raye Mahomes beaming in a bright yellow tutu dress decorated with daisies as she celebrated surrounded by loved ones, including her older siblings, Sterling Skye, age 4, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, age 3. The party featured an inflatable slide, ball pit, cotton candy machine, and a smash cake topped with pink icing and strawberries.

At one point, Golden donned orange flower sunglasses and a tiny “One” crown while her siblings enjoyed cotton candy and played on the bounce castle. The clip played BØRNS’ “Electric Love” in the background, setting a joyful tone throughout. In several Instagram Stories accompanying the reel, Brittany shared how emotional the milestone made her feel as a mother, but for Patrick Mahomes, the moment was just as important and much-needed.

The Chiefs’ star QB’s season came to an abrupt end on December 14, 2025, during the final moments of Kansas City’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers when he suffered a torn ACL and LCL injury. The quarterback underwent surgery just one day later in Dallas on December 15, 2025, with doctors successfully repairing both ligaments. Recovery from such injuries typically requires approximately nine months, though the Chiefs’ medical staff has expressed optimism about Mahomes’.

These hurdles are part and parcel of life, and one has to focus on staying positive. This celebration must have helped Mahomes with what he is going through. The positivity in the comment section of the post, including that of Charissa Thompson, is proof.

Patrick Mahomes’ one-year-old’s birthday became a moment of connection

After the couple posted the reel, friends and fans quickly filled the comments with well-wishes. Charissa Thompson led the wave of love with: “Yall make cute babies!!” paired with a white heart emoji.

Chris Cabott followed and wrote, “Happy birthday to golden Girl! She is beyond precious!”

Golden didn’t receive this outpouring of love simply because of her celebrity status. She got all the wishes because the beautiful child connected with everyone through her innocence and purity. The support didn’t end there. The Kansas City Current’s official team account wished the one-year-old by writing, “Golden girl has gotten so big.”

Patrick’s cousin Emma Herrington wrote, “Happy Birthday sweet girl!! We had the best time celebrating you” with heart emojis, grounding the moment in genuine family warmth.

Makeup artist Bex Pickelmann added her own excitement: “Ya’ll know how to party!!! Happy Birthday, Golden girl!!!!.”

The overwhelming support proved how Golden has captured hearts far beyond just the Mahomes family circle, becoming a beloved figure to those who follow the Chiefs quarterback’s life both on and off the field.