Worst Patrick Mahomes Reality Questioned After Dan Orlovsky Disrespected Chiefs QB

All offseason, Patrick Mahomes has faced criticism, overshadowing his elite status (3X Super Bowl champion and MVP, and a 2X NFL MVP), with critics zeroing in on his so-called dad-bod. The loss against the Cardinals only caused more questions about his performance. But preseason wins/losses are just a way to test the depth chart, and Andy Reid is still zeroed in on another Super Bowl run after last season’s bitter Lombardi miss. Mahomes has attempted to explain his preseason mindset.

“You want to kind of get hit, not hit hard,” he says, framing the approach as part of his process. Yet analysts remain unconvinced, pointing to what they believe is a skill issue, warning that the star quarterback may be slipping behind league standards at a crucial moment. On the face of it, the stats seem to be saying the same thing.

Mahomes ended last season just shy of the 4,000-yard mark, finishing with 3,928 passing yards. The Chiefs still posted an impressive 15-2 record, but their statistical production has dipped in recent years. Bill Simmons pointed out the drop on his podcast, noting, “In 2022, he threw for 5,250 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. That dropped 1,300 yards last year.” While some argue that no two seasons are ever identical, others believe the trend is concerning. Dan Orlovsky has gone further, stating that Mahomes is no longer the best.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On August 11, Starcade Media’s X post put Orlovsky’s rankings under the spotlight. The post read, “#Mahomes isn’t the best at a single one of these QB traits and not on the mechanics list at all, according to Dan Orlovsky? #ChiefsKingdom would like a word with you, Dan!” His criteria included ball placement, arm strength, pocket presence, decision-making, mechanics, rushing ability, and second-reaction ability. Mahomes did not top any of the categories, adding fuel to the ongoing debate. In fact, he did not even feature in the mechanics category. Ouch!

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

His trainer, Bobby Stroupe, quickly came to his defense. Firing back in an X post, Stroupe wrote, “The worst thing about ranking QBs by mechanics is thinking you know what every single person’s ideal throwing mechanics are. Those people… think these are the same size robots with the same injury history and sport backgrounds… got it.” Stroupe has long defended Mahomes against online critics, insisting that the quarterback’s style and background make him unique.

Just a couple of days ago, Stroupe had doubled down with another post aimed at silencing doubters. “You obviously need attention,” he wrote. “If you want to see what in-shape is, go make it through a practice at Saint Jo or run a hurry-up offense scrambling back-to-back plays.” Yet, despite his trainer’s unwavering support, questions remain. Andy Reid might not fully believe Mahomes is elite due to the recent statistical decline. Hence, this season is a critical proving ground.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Doubt or design? The Andy Reid question

The Kansas City Chiefs opened the preseason with a 17-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Andy Reid had promised Patrick Mahomes first-game reps, but that never fully materialized. Since 2019, the team has consistently limited Mahomes’s early-game snaps. In 2019, against the Bengals, he played seven snaps. It dropped to four in the 2021 season. In 2023, versus the Saints, it was five. Last year against the Jaguars, just six. This preseason was no different.

Fans hoping for a bigger showing from the two-time All-Pro left disappointed. Reid pulled Mahomes after only three plays, keeping his star out of harm’s way. The six-time Pro Bowler finished with one completed pass, one yard, and one touchdown in his short cameo. “It was definitely a little bit of a bummer,” Mahomes admitted. “You want to get out there and get a couple of snaps in.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Instead, another quarterback earned Reid’s praise. Gardner Minshew made the most of his opportunity under center. “I thought he did a nice job, managed it well,” Reid said. “He had a couple of those where he had to come back.” Minshew’s poise and execution stood out in a game that offered only a glimpse of the Chiefs’ franchise quarterback.

Reid does not need to threaten an injury to Mahoumes as of yet. At the same time, he can also scout his roster for the next starter. Two birds, one stone, it seems! But Mahomes has been stripped of the top spot as of now.