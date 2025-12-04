WPMOY Nominee Travis Kelce Gets Emotional on Kansas City After Chiefs Owner’s $3B Relocation Decision

Travis Kelce may have won multiple accolades with the Chiefs, but that’s not all. Travis Kelce has been nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award for the 2025-2026 season. The award is given for both on-field and off-field success. Soon after the announcement, the tight end shared an emotional message about Operation Breakthrough.

“It’s one of the most proud things that I’ve been a part of since I’ve been here in Kansas City,” wrote Travis Kelce on Instagram.

Even Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, and mother, Randi Mahomes, reacted to the post.

It comes as no surprise that the Chiefs have nominated the tight end. During the 2025 season, he shattered record after record, showing no signs of stopping. Against the Washington Commanders in Week 8, he crossed the 100 receiving touchdown mark in the regular season and playoffs, making him the first player in the franchise to do so.

Fast forward to Week 11, when he scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos, he broke the record for the most career regular-season touchdowns in Chiefs history, surpassing running back Priest Holmes (83). The multi-time Super Bowl winner climbed to the third rank in NFL history as a tight end with 12,870 receiving yards.

Additionally, he is also involved in his off-field work with Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation, Operation Breakthrough, and Ignition Lab in helping to shape the next generation. He also wore cleats designed by the students of Operation Breakthrough, alongside a signed backpack from them.

Moreover, Travis Kelce is no stranger to the Walter Payton Man of the Year. This is the second consecutive nomination and third overall. On Thursday, February 5, the winner will be announced during the NFL Honors.

While his nomination has garnered widespread applause, the Chiefs are on the verge of relocating to a new stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for a new stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs’ owner, Clark Hunt, is looking for a new home for the franchise. According to the reports, their lease at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is set to expire in 2031. So, the urgency of the matter is of utmost importance.

According to KCMO Talk Radio 95.7 FM host Pete Mundo, Clark Hunt has already sent out proposals to different architectural firms for a dome-shaped stadium structure, with a retractable grass field. He wants a dome with a seating capacity of 65,000. The seating capacity will be less than Arrowhead, which is at 76,416.

Kansas offered $3 billion financial package to build a closed dome in Wyandotte County, but Missouri countered it. The counteroffer mentioned up to $50 million in taxes and financing a new stadium or renovated Arrowhead through bonds, reaching up to 50%.

The deadline for the stadium concepts was initially set for December 31, 2025. However, at the Chiefs’ formal request, the deadline was moved to June 30, 2026. Hunt wants to bank on Mahomes’ championship window. Since he arrived in 2017, the team has won three Super Bowls. So, clarity on the new project is essential, given that the quarterback is still in his prime.