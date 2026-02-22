Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown Makes Troubling Mental Health Confession After NFL Star’s Tragic Death

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown, also known as ‘Hollywood,’ has shared that he was in contact with Rondale Moore just hours before Rondale Moore’s death. According to police, the 25-year-old was found dead in his garage, and authorities believe he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as confirmed by police chief Todd Bailey. In the wake of the news, Brown shared an emotional response on his socials, struggling to process what had happened.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Bro ain’t no way brotha you just messaged me a few hours ago 😢,” Brown wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a follow-up post, he shared, “You weren’t alone, bro… I told you I know how you feel.”

Still reeling in disbelief and pain, he shared a heartbreaking message on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ppl really believe if you got money you don’t go through anything and have no problems; that s–t is really crazy to me, like damn, god forbid a ni—a going through it about anything,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“I posted this to my cf cause I know me and all my bros go through the same stuff; it’s just crazy, yo. People don’t realize this until someone is gone.”

Brown and Moore shared a locker room with the Arizona Cardinals from 2022 to 2023. Brown arrived via trade from the Baltimore Ravens, while Moore had already established himself as a young weapon in Arizona after being drafted in 2021. Together, they became key targets for Kyler Murray. Because of that time in the desert, Brown saw Moore’s battles up close.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, Moore endured a brutal stretch on the field. The Cardinals traded him to the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, but a training camp injury cut that season short. Then, after signing with the Minnesota Vikings, he suffered another preseason knee injury and landed on injured reserve again.

Around that time, Moore received a message from Brown, which the Chiefs star has now posted on his story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Praying for you, brother… sometimes in life when stuff doesn’t go as planned, as frustrating as it may be, you have to always remember God is in control; his plan will always prevail. All we can do is trust him and always remember someone has it worse,” Brown texted this to Moore in August that year. “I’m here if you ever need to talk, bro. I know how shit feels; it s—s, dawg, but knowing you, you’re built for this, don’t give up.”

In the wake of Moore’s passing, not just Brown, but other NFL players around the league have also come forward to share their grief.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL Players join Hollywood Brown in mourning Rondale Moore’s death

Rondale Moore’s demise stunned the league. From Vikings fans to players across the NFL, many continue to process the loss. The Vikings organization also addressed the tragedy directly.

In a statement, the team said they have “spoken with Rondale’s family to offer our condolences and the full support of the Minnesota Vikings. We have also been in communication with our players, coaches, and staff, and will make counseling and emotional support resources available to anyone in need. Our thoughts are with Rondale’s family and friends during this devastating time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared his heartbreak.

“I am devastated by the news of Rondale’s death,” he said in a statement. “While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply. He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots.”

The league also expressed its condolences in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The NFL is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Rondale Moore. Our thoughts are with Rondale’s family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.”

Not long after, Raiders star Maxx Crosby also came forward to share his message.

“I hate to be doing this—rest in peace, Rondale Moore. But God, bro. Check on your people—there is too much hate in this world. Stay positive; it’s unbelievable. I’m sending out prayers to his whole family and everybody going through it.”

Tragically, this marks the second sudden death to shake the NFL this season after Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland died by suicide in November following a police chase in Texas.

Once again, the league mourns. Rest in peace, Moore.