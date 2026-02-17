Chiefs WR Hints at Signing With Ravens Just Days After Lamar Jackson’s Recruiting Attempt

Essentials Inside The Story Lamar Jackson fuels reunion rumors by teasing Chiefs WR’s return to Baltimore's offense.

The WR’s cryptic Ravens jersey video signals high interest in free agency.

Projected $5.5 million valuation makes him an affordable high-upside target.

What started as a purple heart emoji has turned into something real. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are trying to bounce back from a dismal 8-9 season that cost longtime head coach John Harbaugh his job. Now, a Chiefs wide receiver is emerging as someone who could line up in purple and black next season.

The receiver in question is Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who posted a cryptic clip on his Instagram story, showing himself in his old Ravens #5 jersey walking to the sideline and tossing his headband to fans in the stands. Brown didn’t offer any explanation or caption, but the timing of the post has sparked a wave of Jackson-Brown reunion theories across social media.

The story actually began on the day of love, when Brown posted an Instagram story of his fiancée Zoei Billions playing golf with a simple caption: “Valentine special 💜”. It was the choice of emoji that caught everyone’s attention, especially Jackson’s. The two-time MVP replied to the story with: “Purple Heart means Hollywood to the Ravens😅”.

Was Jackson joking? Maybe. But it also looked like the kind of nudge a friend gives when they’re testing the waters on something they genuinely want to happen. And when you consider Brown’s offseason situation, this potential reunion doesn’t seem far-fetched at all.

Marquise Brown was playing on a one-year deal with the Chiefs. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent when the league year begins on March 11. And Jackson just whispered an idea into the universe for everyone involved. Bring Hollywood back to Baltimore. And why not? It’s the place where he shone the brightest.

Jackson and Brown spent three years together breaking defenses and rewriting stat sheets. Jackson was drafted by the Ravens in 2018, but his role as a full-time starter didn’t begin until 2019. That’s exactly when Brown entered the picture, selected in the first round in the 2019 draft.

That season, Jackson earned his first Pro Bowl selection and MVP award. Brown hauled in 46 receptions and seven touchdowns in 11 starts, immediately becoming the number two target for Jackson behind tight end Mark Andrews. The rookie and the young quarterback also bonded beyond the field. During the offseason, Brown would pick Jackson up and drop him off at training sessions.

Hollywood had his career-best season with the Ravens in 2021 (his final year with the franchise). He wrapped up that campaign with 91 receptions, 1,008 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. However, the receiver decided to request a trade after the Ravens posted a disappointing 8-9 record and missed the playoffs that year.

Marquise Brown was shipped off to the Cardinals in exchange for 2022 draft picks. The trade came as a shock to Jackson, who quickly responded on social media with a “WTF.”

Brown replied with, “Wish I coulda played with my brotha forever.”

That wish could actually become reality now.

What could Marquise Brown’s Ravens contract look like?

Brown signed his first deal with the Chiefs in 2024, a one-year, $7 million contract. That first season in KC was supposed to be a championship run, but it turned into a nightmare. A sternoclavicular injury limited him to just two regular-season games. He returned for the three postseason games, but it ended with Super Bowl LIX heartbreak as the Chiefs fell to the Eagles.

This past season was supposed to be redemption. Instead, it ended with 49 receptions, 587 yards, and five touchdowns in 16 games. To put that in perspective, Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice posted 53 catches, 571 yards, and five touchdowns in just eight games. Brown’s production simply didn’t match expectations for a veteran receiver.

If the Ravens do decide to sign Brown, he won’t hit their wallet too hard. According to Spotrac, Brown is projected to command a market value of just $5.5 million for the upcoming season. That’s a significant drop from the $6.5 million guaranteed money he earned per year with KC.

This could be the perfect opportunity for Baltimore to give Jackson a reliable target he desperately lacked during the 2025 season. The quarterback completed just 192 passes on 302 attempts during this season.

This potential reunion could become a reality, especially when you consider how social media recruiting has worked before in the league. Look at Tyreek Hill’s recent cryptic posts hinting at wanting to “go home,” sparking speculation about returns to the Chiefs. And the Dolphins have released him, adding fuel to the fire.

While Hill’s situation remains unresolved, it proves that cryptic posts from players can signal genuine interest in making moves. Jackson’s purple heart comment and Brown’s nostalgic Ravens video suggest they’re both testing the waters on a reunion that makes sense for everyone involved.