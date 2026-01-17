Chiefs WR Makes Statement on Kliff Kingsbury as Patrick Mahomes Outlines Ideal Matt Nagy’s Replacement

Essentials Inside The Story Matt Nagy has already interviewed with the Ravens

Nagy is a strong contender for Titans due to his relationship with GM Mike Borgonzi

Mahomes wants an OC who brings new ideas every single day and holds players accountable

The Kansas City Chiefs have decided to do a complete overhaul of the coaching staff on the offensive side. With offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s contract expired, Chiefs wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown is suggesting Kliff Kingsbury as a great fit.

“Kliff,” Brown posted on X, with a chef and a fire emoji.

Brown quickly followed up to explain what he meant by his post, writing something that cleared up the hype without naming names directly.

“Meaning: I see my Kliff getting hype, and whoever gets him will be making a good hire.”

Brown knows Kliff Kingsbury’s work firsthand. He played under head coach Kingsbury with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. Now, as a Chiefs WR, he’s endorsing the former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator as a “good hire” for anyone in the league, and that absolutely includes Kansas City as they reshape their attack.

Kingsbury brings a wealth of experience to the table, with 18 years of shaping offenses across college and the pros. He started humbly as the offensive quality control at the University of Houston, climbing to offensive coordinator there before jumping to Texas Tech University as head coach in 2013.

That path finally led him to the NFL as head coach of the Cardinals from 2019 to 2022, and for the last two years, he called plays as offensive coordinator for the Commanders.

Under Kingsbury’s guidance, the Commanders’ offense took off like a rocket. They soared from 25th in points scored and 24th in total yards in the 2023 season to dominating at 5th in points and 7th in total yards in 2024. That hot streak powered a 12-5 finish, landing Washington in the conference championship game for the first time since their last Super Bowl win in 1991 (though they ultimately fell to the Eagles).

But this season ended on a bitter 5-12 note, marred by differences between Kingsbury and the Commanders’ front office. According to Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan, the two sides had several things they “disagreed” on, including quarterback Jayden Daniels’ long-term development.

However, the two parted ways “mutually,” and Kingsbury’s already interviewing for head coach jobs with the Ravens and Titans, per sources. If Kingsbury heads to Kansas City, it wouldn’t just be Brown spotting a familiar face. There’s another key Chiefs player with deep ties to him.

Patrick Mahomes on who could be the best fit as the Chiefs’ OC

Matt Nagy spent four years as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, but his contract ended with no extension in sight. Right now, he’s interviewing for head coaching jobs with four teams. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave a clear picture of who the Chiefs might consider next.

“I know coach [Andy] Reid, if coach [Nagy] is able to get another job — a head coaching job — he’ll have a good plan of who he wants to bring in,” Mahomes told the media on Jan 13. “For me, I just want someone that loves football, that cares about football, that wants to give everything they can to win.”

“To hold people accountable, and then to bring new ideas every single day — I think that is something we have to continue to do if you want to continue to be great in this league. You have to continue to evolve and get better and better. That is something we’ll try to do here.”

Kingsbury seems to check those boxes perfectly, especially since he is the main reason Mahomes has become the superstar we see on the field today.

“Coach Kingsbury never, ever forced me to be just a pocket passer, or hold the ball a certain way. He just let me be me,” Mahomes said in October.

Mahomes and Kingsbury wreaked havoc together for three years at Texas Tech, where Mahomes shattered record books. He led the team in completions, attempts, yards, touchdowns, and yards per game for two dominant seasons and still holds school records for single-season passing yards (5,052) and yards per game (421) from his monster 2016 campaign.

The duo even guided Texas Tech to the Texas Bowl in the 2015 season, though they came up short against Louisiana State University.

With Nagy heading out, Kingsbury could make a ton of sense for the Chiefs. Their offensive line struggled all season, putting extra pressure on Mahomes, but a Kingsbury reunion might spark things up again.