Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Confirms High-Profile Relationship on Valentine’s Day Amid Recent Controversy

Essentials Inside The Story Off-field spotlight intensifies as Rashee Rice’s personal life has a new update

Valentine’s Day post confirms weeks of online speculation

Past legal troubles and allegations continue shadowing Chiefs wideout

Just weeks after facing serious domestic abuse allegations, Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is making headlines for a very different reason this Valentine’s Day. The Kansas City Chiefs star shared a steamy picture on social media to announce his new relationship.

On Saturday, Rashee Rice took to his Instagram story to make his relationship with Rubi Rose official. He confirmed his relationship with rapper and internet personality Rubi Rose after weeks of online rumors.

It was a mirror selfie in which he held his phone up to take a photo while Rubi slightly bent forward. She wore a backless black dress, black high-heeled sandals, and carried a small green purse with a chain strap. As for Rice, he sported a graphic design underneath a beige checkered shirt. The wideout also pasted a big red heart over his other hand.

Naturally, the post quickly became the talk of the town, as both Rice and the rapper are big names in their fields. After featuring in the music video of Migos’ 2016 track, Bad and Boujee, Rose has built a strong online presence over the past decade. Currently, she boasts 4.9 million and 2.4 million followers on Instagram and X, respectively.

Interestingly, Rose also made her relationship public with a series of IG stories, flexing some gifts Rice got her on the special day.

“If yall been wondering why I been MIA,” she teased before revealing her gifts on social media.

She posted a box filled with some tiny marshmallows and coated strawberries, with an explicit message on top. Other gifts included a pair of black high heels with metallic detailing and a red Gucci wallet.

Later, she dropped a picture of the duo kissing along with a clip from a boat, wishing everyone “Happy love day.” Moreover, she put some money in a bag for Rice to reciprocate the love.

Imago Credit: Via IG Stories @rubirose

The reports of their dating had been circulating online for about a month. But they never confirmed anything until Valentine’s Day. While Rashee Rice’s love life seems to have taken a new turn, controversy over his past relationship hasn’t faded.

Rashee Rice faces domestic violence allegations

Rashee Rice found himself at the center of serious domestic abuse allegations last month from his former partner, Dacoda Nichole Jones. She shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, featuring bruises and injuries on her body. In the now-deleted posts, Jones admitted to suffering abuse for several years.

While she didn’t explicitly mention Rice, she claimed the perpetrator was the father of her two children. The revelation made it clear that the receiver was responsible, as the couple had dated for eight years, with Rice fathering the kids. Later, the Chiefs addressed the controversy, issuing a brief statement.

“The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League,” the statement read. “We have no further comment at this time.”

The Chiefs also did not directly confirm that the claims involved Rice. When TMZ reporters approached the player later that month at Los Angeles International Airport regarding the accusations, he remained silent.

There has been no report of a complaint being filed yet. This controversy erupted just one month after Rice dealt with a separate legal issue involving a multi-car crash in Dallas during the 2024 offseason.

In July, the court sentenced him to 30 days in jail and five years of probation because of two third-degree felony charges. These were for causing injuries during a six-vehicle crash and racing on the streets.

After the collision, Rice and his friends fled the scene before the police arrived. Most recently, the NFL suspended him for six games in August for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Love may have taken center stage, but the noise around Rashee Rice refuses to fade.

For the Chiefs star, every step forward off the field now comes with echoes from the past.