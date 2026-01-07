Chiefs WR Who Lost $1M Incentive Confirms Arrowhead Exit as Patrick Mahomes & Locker Room Bid Farewell

Essentials Inside The Story KC Chiefs face cap crunch after disappointing 6–11 season

Chiefs WR's Instagram post hints at Kansas City exit

Teammates react as Hollywood Brown enters unrestricted free agency

While change is coming for the Kansas City Chiefs after a disappointing 6-11 season, they might also have to let go of some key players, like wide receiver Hollywood Brown. The Chiefs are staring at an uncomfortable offseason with a projected $39.7 million cap deficit, so tough decisions are unavoidable. As such, while Brown is set to become an unrestricted free agent before next season, his latest Instagram post just hinted at his exit from Arrowhead.

“Memories that will last a lifetime going to war with the gang!! Thank you ChiefsKingdom ❤️,” Hollywood Brown wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Brown’s post felt like a farewell to Arrowhead Stadium. The timing of Brown’s post made it even more painful. Back in Week 15 of the 2025 season, reports revealed that Brown’s contract included a bonus clause that stated he could earn $1 million by reaching 500 receiving yards and five touchdowns. And Brown came really close as he needed just two TDs in the season finale to cash in. But it did not happen.

In the Week 18 game, Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele hit Hollywood Brown for a huge 51-yard gain to the Las Vegas Raiders’ 23-yard line. It was Brown’s biggest play of the day, but it wasn’t enough. Brown finished the game with three catches for 64 yards as the Chiefs lost the game 14-12 to the Raiders. And just like that, Brown’s $1M incentive was lost.

Now, as the Chiefs’ 2025 season is officially over, the 28-year-old WR marked the moment by sharing a carousel of twenty photos with his Instagram post from his time at Arrowhead. One photo showed Hollywood Brown in the tunnel under red lights at Arrowhead Stadium. He had his No.5 jersey on, along with his helmet, as he walked onto the field all locked in.

Another photo captured the Chiefs’ wideout celebrating a touchdown in the end zone with a teammate. Hollywood Brown dropped the ball on the turf and hit his signature celebration in the photo as the crowd exploded with cheers behind him at Arrowhead. As such, there was also a photo that really showed Brown’s bond with the Chiefs’ fans. In the picture, Brown jumped into the stands after a score as fans grabbed at his jersey and screamed.

There were also on-field moments in the pictures that Hollywood Brown shared. In one photo, Brown stood next to Chiefs’ star QB Patrick Mahomes during a postgame interview. Another photo showed several Chiefs players lined up across the field at Arrowhead with their arms crossed, staring straight into the camera. Brown stood right there among those players to show a confident and united front for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs’ WR then also revealed the quiet side of game days with some photos. One photo showed Brown sitting on the bench with other offensive players like Mahomes, with helmets off, waiting for their turn to take the field.

But one of the most striking photos that Brown shared was a candid tunnel shot. It showed Brown walking with his teammates in casual clothes, just smiling and having a conversation. That’s the brotherhood part in the Chiefs’ locker room, and it also showed up in the comments under Brown’s post.

Patrick Mahomes & Co. extend farewell messages to Hollywood Brown

Hollywood Brown never directly said that he is leaving Kansas City next. But did he really have to? Brown’s IG post already revealed what he’s leaving behind. As such, while Brown’s teammates definitely felt the goodbye note in it, they came online to extend their heartfelt messages to him.

“💪🏽💪🏽,” Patrick Mahomes commented under Brown’s post.

Mahomes only played 13 games this season as he suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 and underwent season-ending surgery. Mahomes is in rehabilitation now, but he took time to show love to Hollywood Brown. And why not? Brown finished this season with 49 catches for 587 yards and five touchdowns on 74 targets across 16 games for the Chiefs. He quietly helped keep the Chiefs’ offense moving, and his fellow receivers noticed, so now they hoped for a bright future for him.

“🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🔥,” WR Tyquan Thornton wrote.

“🤞🏾🤞🏾,” WR Jalen Royals added.

“Yessirksi twin,” WR JuJu Smith-Schuster commented.

Interestingly, Thornton and Smith-Schuster are also set to become unrestricted free agents next, just like Brown. So, the comments from these Chiefs’ WRs now also felt like a message of solidarity. Similarly, Chiefs’ running back Brashard Smith also showed his brotherhood with Brown through his own message.

“🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾 bruddaa,” Smith commented.

Moreover, while the Chiefs are set to miss the playoffs this season, Hollywood Brown’s 2025 campaign landed somewhere in the middle. But there’s one big positive: Brown stayed healthy for most of the 2025 season. That matters, especially after Brown missed two games last season with injuries. Ultimately, while Brown probably won’t command a massive contract, he should have a spot on a roster somewhere again next season.