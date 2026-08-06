“You Didn’t Let Me Know Anything”: Trent McDuffie Reveals Frustration After Chiefs Blindsided Him With Trade

Trent McDuffie found out he was no longer a Kansas City Chief the same way most fans did, through a notification. Speaking on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, the former Chiefs cornerback opened up about the exact moment he learned he’d been traded to the Los Angeles Rams, and just how blindsided he really was.

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“A little part of me was just like, damn, bro. Like, what’s up with that? Like, you didn’t let me know anything. I didn’t have any conversation about nothing. It was just like, bye,” McDuffie said.

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The cornerback added that he learned of the trade during a workout session, while mentally preparing for another season in Kansas City.

Instead, the Chiefs sent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams in return for four draft picks. Per the deal, the Chiefs got the 29th overall pick in the 2026 draft, plus fifth and sixth-round selections and a third-round pick in the 2027 draft. The Rams locked him up on a four-year extension the moment the trade went through.

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This year, McDuffie was entering the final year of his rookie deal, and the Chiefs reportedly entered the offseason more than $57 million over the salary cap, needing serious relief.

McDuffie spent four seasons in Kansas City and was one of the best corners in football during that stretch. He finished his Chiefs career with 286 combined tackles, three interceptions, 47 passes defended, nine forced fumbles, and 5.5 sacks (including postseason stats). On the accolades side, McDuffie won two Super Bowls, made First-Team All-Pro in 2023, and Second-Team the year after.

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Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – OCTOBER 06: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie 22 reacts after an interception during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 6, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 06 Chiefs at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251006474909

On the podcast, McDuffie admitted he was angry about the decision. But the shock faded quickly once he got in touch with Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive backs coach Jimmy Lake. The latter had also coached him back at the University of Washington.

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“Having that conversation with Sean McVay and then our DB coach, Jimmy Lake, was my DB coach at Washington. So like there was automatically like relationship there,” McDuffie said.

For McDuffie, the frustration has clearly given way to something else entirely.

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“I feel like I’ve got my spirit back, that swagger back they talk about. I’m in LA. I’m with guys who make this fun. I can’t wait for the season.”

With McDuffie gone, Kansas City turned to the draft to fill the gap. The team is widely expected to lean on this year’s class at cornerback, with names like LSU’s Mansoor Delane and Clemson’s Avieon Terrell floated as possible replacements for both McDuffie and cornerback Jaylen Watson, who also joined the Rams in free agency.