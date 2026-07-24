“You’re Being Nosy”: Kylie Kelce Accuses Reporter of Twisting Her Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce Comments Into “Clickbait”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony at MSG on July 3. But an incident that unfolded post-wedding left their sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, furious.

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On July 10, Kylie was at the 2026 American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe when a US Weekly correspondent captured a moment of her conversation with some fans, noting that she was discussing the newlyweds’ honeymoon. However, that wasn’t the case as Kylie clapped back at the media for turning her words into clickbait.

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“First of all, shout out to the top comment because AJ Jones said she’s about to cuss y’all out on the next podcast,” said Kylie on her podcast. “AJ, thank you so much for saying that because you’re f**king right. I am. Yeah. So, in this clip, the gentleman who was collecting content for US Weekly decided to follow me around. And while he was following me around, I think he was just trying to catch me in one of these moments where someone very nicely was just having a conversation innocently. It was a dad and a daughter, from what I understand. One of them asked me, “Will there be photos posted?” And I said, “Well, it just happened. You’ve got to give them some time to bask in it. They’re in the honeymoon time.” And then he recorded the end of that conversation and decided to say that I was commenting on the wedding and the honeymoon.

“No, I was just saying maybe give them give Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce some time. Just give him time, right? Also, I don’t know sh*t. Don’t ask me questions. We’ve been over this, you know? But also don’t eavesdrop on my conversation with other people just because you’re being nosy and you’re trying to get a clickbait bullsh*t that you have posted here. So once again, you can suck my a**.”

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With Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s grand wedding at Madison Square Garden in NYC, attended by over 1,000 guests, fans expected to see some glimpses of the couple.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift instead went radio silent on their social media with no posts from their wedding day. Hence, a few fans went up to Kylie, Travis’ sister-in-law, who revealed that the couple is taking their time to enjoy as newlyweds.

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But when US Weekly misinterpreted Kylie’s conversation in a video posted on their socials, it received her ire.