“You Should Love Me More”: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Relationship Leaves Charissa Thompson Wanting More From Boyfriend

Fans view pop star Taylor Swift and NFL sensation Travis Kelce as the ultimate celebrity power couple. Swift’s presence on the sidelines of Chiefs’ games and Kelce’s appearances at the ‘Love Story’ singer’s concerts show the world that being your partner’s loudest cheerleader is a profound gesture. Their story continues to create ripples even among the celebrity couples. Now, broadcaster Charissa Thompson is the latest to weigh in on the Kelce-Swift effect and how it has led her to re-evaluate her own relationship.

“It’s just been fun watching their love story from afar and upfront,” the Thursday Night Football host told PEOPLE at Amazon Upfronts on Monday. “And I always say to my boyfriend after we see them. I’m like, ‘You should love me more.’ Because they love each other so much, and it’s so beautiful to see, and I just love seeing both of them happy.”

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The FOX Sports host has been in a relationship with the Los Angeles-based marketing executive Steven Cundari since 2022. LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, are responsible for introducing the couple.

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Cundari has not had a say on his girlfriend’s comments yet, but the couple definitely has a fun relationship, sharing their lives on social media. He is usually present at her top career moments as well, even having made an appearance on ‘The Calm Down’ podcast.

When it comes to the Kelce-Swift relationship, Thompson and her Calm Down podcast partner, Erin Andrews, are more than just commentators on the Swift-Kelce love story. They are part of an inner circle that frequently vacations with the couple. Thompson also recently opened up about the exact moment she found out about their engagement.

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“I was at my ranch. I have a ranch where I rescue animals,” she said last year. “…And I happened to be in the kitchen, and Erin and I were texting about it because we found out at the same time.”

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Thompson and Andrews have frequently joked that they are the architects of the Swift-Kelce romance. Thompson doubled down on this cupid claim during a May 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Yes, Jimmy, we are responsible,” Thompson said while explaining how she encouraged Swift to date Travis Kelce. “We were advocating early on… And he was very sweet, and he commented, and he was like, ‘I owe you guys big time,’ so then of course everyone gives us credit. We, you know, we’ll take the credit.”

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Thompson has not confirmed if she has been invited to the couple’s wedding. The speculations have shifted from a June 13 ceremony in Rhode Island to a July 3 wedding in the Big Apple. This date would perfectly align with Swift’s well-known obsession with the Fourth of July festivities. It also comes ahead of Travis Kelce’s NFL schedule. The save-the-dates have reportedly been sent out, and the guests have been told to book the dates for the entire weekend.

Travis Kelce ‘Danced All Night’ in the Latest Outing with Swift at Teammate’s Wedding

While the world talks about their plans, Swift and Travis Kelce are busy celebrating the love stories of those in their inner circle. They reached Athens in Greece this Saturday. The couple ‘danced all night’ at the wedding of Chiefs’ defensive end George Karlaftis and his high school sweetheart, Kaia Harris. Karlaftis had an orthodox ceremony at the coastal resort of One&Only Aesthesis.

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The pair touched down in Greece in a private jet last weekend. They reportedly stayed on a personal boat near the resort.

Earlier in the week, the couple was together in London on three separate outings. They visited the Indian restaurant Gymkhana, where they dined with Rina Yang. Yang is the cinematographer behind Swift’s Grammy Award-winning All Too Well: The Short Film’ video project. Kelce and Swift also paid a visit at Lucky Cat restaurant in London, owned by the chef Gordon Ramsay. The main purpose of the visit to the city was to meet André Balazs, the owner of Chiltern Firehouse.

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As the world looks toward a potential July wedding in New York, the Swift-Kelce phenomenon shows no signs of cooling off. For Charissa Thompson and perhaps for millions of others watching from the sidelines, they will all be waiting to see the couple be happily married and continue showcasing how to be the celebrity power couple.